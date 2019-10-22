SportScene 13 for Tuesday, October 22nd, 2019

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -- WIAA volleyball and boys soccer playoffs started Tuesday night. Watch the highlights right here!
PREP VOLLEYBALL - REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS.
Final
Durand - Arkansaw
0
Melrose - Mindoro
3
Final
Neillsville
2
Thorp
3
Final
Black River Falls
3
Arcadia
2
Final
Galesville/Ettrick/Trempealeau
0
West Salem
3
Final
Baldwin-Woodville
0
Rice Lake
3
Final
Barron
2
Ellsworth
3
Final
New Auburn
0
Clear Lake
3
Final
Cornell
0
Turtle Lake
3
Final
Frederic
0
Eau Claire Immanuel
3
Final
Clayton
1
Gilman
3
Final
Elmwood/Plum City
1
Greenwood
3
Final
Augusta
0
Abbotsford
3
Final
Mondovi
0
Cashton
3
Final
Nekoosa
1
Cadott
3
Final
Onalaska Luther
3
Osseo - Fairchild
1
Final
Brookwood
0
Elk Mound
3
Final
Glenwood City
0
Colfax
3
Final
Lake Holcombe
0
McDonell Area Catholic Schools
3
Final
Viroqua
0
Eau Claire Regis
3
Final
Hayward
0
Altoona
3
PREP BOYS SOCCER - REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
Final
Chippewa Falls
0
Hudson
8
Final
Eau Claire North
0
Eau Claire Memorial
7
PREP BOYS SOCCER - REGIONAL QUARTERFINAL
Final
Spooner
1
Altoona/Fall Creek
0
Final
Wisconsin Valley Lutheran
0
McDonell/Regis
10