SportScene 13 for Tuesday, October 22nd, 2019

McDonell's Maggie Craker sets up a teammate Tuesday night in their regional semifinal win over Lake Holcombe.
Updated: Tue 10:55 PM, Oct 22, 2019

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -- WIAA volleyball and boys soccer playoffs started Tuesday night. Watch the highlights right here!

PREP VOLLEYBALL - REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS.
Final
Durand - Arkansaw
0
Melrose - Mindoro
3

Final
Neillsville
2
Thorp
3

Final
Black River Falls
3
Arcadia
2

Final
Galesville/Ettrick/Trempealeau
0
West Salem
3

Final
Baldwin-Woodville
0
Rice Lake
3

Final
Barron
2
Ellsworth
3

Final
New Auburn
0
Clear Lake
3

Final
Cornell
0
Turtle Lake
3

Final
Frederic
0
Eau Claire Immanuel
3

Final
Clayton
1
Gilman
3

Final
Elmwood/Plum City
1
Greenwood
3

Final
Augusta
0
Abbotsford
3

Final
Mondovi
0
Cashton
3

Final
Nekoosa
1
Cadott
3

Final
Onalaska Luther
3
Osseo - Fairchild
1

Final
Brookwood
0
Elk Mound
3

Final
Glenwood City
0
Colfax
3

Final
Lake Holcombe
0
McDonell Area Catholic Schools
3

Final
Viroqua
0
Eau Claire Regis
3

Final
Hayward
0
Altoona
3

PREP BOYS SOCCER - REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
Final
Chippewa Falls
0
Hudson
8

Final
Eau Claire North
0
Eau Claire Memorial
7

PREP BOYS SOCCER - REGIONAL QUARTERFINAL
Final
Spooner
1
Altoona/Fall Creek
0

Final
Wisconsin Valley Lutheran
0
McDonell/Regis
10

 