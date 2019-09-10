SportScene 13 for Tuesday, September 10th

By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Tue 10:53 PM, Sep 10, 2019

EAU CLAIRE, Wis., (WEAU) Volleyball action as Eau Claire Memorial hosts Regis and Immanuel takes on Blair-Taylor. Plus, Austin Belot of UW-Eau Claire earns conference accolades.

 