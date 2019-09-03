SportScene 13 for Tuesday, September 3rd, 2019

UW-Eau Claire football head coach, Wesley Beschorner, talks about his team prior to their season/home opener on Saturday against Loras at Carson Park.

Blugold senior linebacker and 2018 All-American, Sam Romanski, talks to a coach during an August practice.

"I'm thrilled. I'm thrilled to get going and to play somebody else,” Beschorner said. “We've been practicing against one another - 16 practices for spring ball, 18 or 19 since the start of fall camp. It's been a lot of fun getting to watch players improve. I think every single day we've improved at something, one thing or another. That's what it's about; it's about getting better and better and better. Throughout the week, throughout game week, you're building up to that point to be the best team, the best collective team you can be Saturday afternoon.”