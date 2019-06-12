EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) State baseball championship preview as Eau Claire North prepares to face Sun Prairie. Semifinal action as Webster and Boyceville trying to get to championship Thursday.
Plus, we hear from Henry Ellenson and what it's been like playing for the New York Knicks.
SportScene 13 for Wednesday, June 12th
By Justus Cleveland, Neil Hebert |
Posted: Wed 10:49 PM, Jun 12, 2019 |
Updated: Wed 10:51 PM, Jun 12, 2019
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) State baseball championship preview as Eau Claire North prepares to face Sun Prairie. Semifinal action as Webster and Boyceville trying to get to championship Thursday.