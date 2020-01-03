SportScene13 for Friday, January 3rd

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) Boys basketball action as Chippewa Falls travels to Eau Claire Memorial while Altoona hosts Mauston. On the girls side, North hosts Northfield (MN) and Stanley-Boyd travels to Regis.

Chippewa Falls defeats Memorial 69-67 in boys basketball

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)

Almond-Bancroft 55, Wisconsin Valley Lutheran 32

Altoona 66, Mauston 54

Antigo 63, Tomahawk 47

Appleton East 60, Fond du Lac 59

Arrowhead 66, Kettle Moraine 47

Ashwaubenon 66, Green Bay East 40

Benton 48, Belmont 34

Black River Falls 68, Luther 63

Boscobel 56, Lancaster 43

Brookfield Academy 79, University School of Milwaukee 59

Bruce 54, Frederic 46

Bruce 68, Butternut 50

Cashton 74, Ithaca 47

Central Wisconsin Christian 72, Princeton/Green Lake 41

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 73, Cameron 55

Chilton 69, Mayville 65

Chippewa Falls 69, Eau Claire Memorial 67

Clear Lake 65, Northwood 42

Cudahy 74, Kenosha Reuther 52

Cumberland 54, Bloomer 42

D.C. Everest 48, Marshfield 42

Darlington 73, Dodgeville 48

Dominican 56, Whitefish Bay 47

Durand 54, Arcadia 38

Eau Claire North 68, Menomonie 51

Edgar 62, Newman Catholic 34

Elkhorn Area 70, Wilmot Union 56

Fox Valley Lutheran 58, Luxemburg-Casco 55

Freedom 73, New London 69

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 64, West Salem 37

Hamilton 79, Marquette University 61

Hilbert 48, Brillion 38

Hudson 66, Saint Croix Central 49

Hustisford 98, Williams Bay 60

Iola-Scandinavia 71, Markesan 60

Kaukauna 73, Appleton West 47

Kenosha Bradford 59, Racine Case 58

Kenosha Indian Trail 68, Racine Horlick 67

Kenosha Tremper 78, Franklin 71

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 61, Kewaskum 46

Kewaunee 66, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 53

Kickapoo 52, Royall 49

Kiel 71, Valders 63

Kimberly 79, Hortonville 64

Ladysmith 61, Spooner 59

Lake Holcombe 75, Winter 24

Lincoln 67, Loyal 51

Lodi 60, River Valley 59, 2OT

Manitowoc Lincoln 85, Waukesha South 79

Medford Area 77, Northland Pines 53

Merrill 75, Stevens Point 68

Milwaukee Academy of Science 94, Sheboygan South 58

Necedah 73, La Farge 30

New Glarus 62, Platteville 39

Oak Creek 55, Racine Park 41

Onalaska 81, La Crosse Logan 31

Oshkosh West 79, Oshkosh North 77

Peshtigo 57, Algoma 41

Pewaukee 54, West Bend East 41

Phelps 55, Mercer 30

Phillips 56, Abbotsford 52

Pittsville 59, Colby 46

Plymouth 70, Campbellsport 36

Prescott 83, Osceola 52

Racine St. Catherine's 71, Turner 31

Rhinelander 53, Lakeland 47

Rib Lake 53, Athens 50

Richland Center 67, Wisconsin Heights 58

Rio 69, Johnson Creek 52

Ripon 60, Berlin 48

River Ridge 56, Highland 41

Rosholt 57, Gresham Community 48

Sheboygan Falls 64, New Holstein 36

Shullsburg 61, Cassville 44

Somerset 72, Grantsburg 57

Spring Valley 59, Turtle Lake 34

St. Croix Falls 49, Baldwin-Woodville 43

Stratford 61, Auburndale 34

Sturgeon Bay 79, Sevastopol 69

Tomah 61, Sparta 43

Union Grove 48, Burlington 46

Valley Christian 69, Saint Thomas Aquinas 30

Viroqua 53, Westby 51

Waukesha North 74, Mukwonago 64

Waukesha West 65, Catholic Memorial 60

Waupun 94, Winneconne 71

Wausau East 76, Wausau West 51

Wauwatosa West 92, Menomonee Falls 85

West Allis Central 96, West Allis Nathan Hale 60

West De Pere 75, Green Bay West 52

Wrightstown 57, Oconto Falls 34

Xavier 81, Green Bay Preble 74

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS(equals)

Milwaukee Lifelong Learning vs. Milwaukee Collegiate Academy, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)

Adams-Friendship 51, Omro 48

Albany 76, Johnson Creek 31

Appleton East 60, Fond du Lac 59

Appleton North 42, Neenah 38

Appleton West 57, Kaukauna 34

Arrowhead 52, Kettle Moraine 38

Assumption 69, Port Edwards 15

Bay Port 67, Manitowoc Lincoln 27

Beaver Dam 80, Sauk Prairie 44

Belleville 59, Monticello 39

Black River Falls 43, Mauston 16

Brodhead 67, East Troy 34

Bruce 50, Frederic 45

Chippewa Falls 70, Superior 47

Clayton 57, Turtle Lake 55

Clear Lake 51, Northwood 25

Clinton 51, Big Foot 39

Columbus Catholic 55, Greenwood 21

Crandon 54, Prentice 48

Cuba City 60, Boscobel 24

Eleva-Strum 75, Whitehall 37

Fall Creek 37, Cadott 29

Fox Valley Lutheran 57, Denmark 48

Franklin 75, Kenosha Tremper 35

Freedom 71, Clintonville 32

Gillett 75, Coleman 57

Gilman 64, Owen-Withee 56

Green Bay Preble 51, De Pere 34

Green Bay Southwest 67, Ashwaubenon 30

Greendale 50, Wauwatosa West 45

Hillsboro 55, Viroqua 29

Hopkins, Minn. 78, Aquinas 57

Hortonville 71, Kimberly 53

Howards Grove 59, St. Mary Catholic 46

Independence 51, Pepin/Alma 19

Jefferson 39, Evansville 38

Laconia 62, Amherst 26

Lake Holcombe 68, Winter 46

Lodi 62, River Valley 31

Loyal 54, Granton 19

Luther 56, De Soto 36

Luxemburg-Casco 50, Little Chute 48

Madison La Follette 46, Verona Area 38

Manawa 63, Green Bay West 55

Markesan 44, North Fond du Lac 33

Marshfield 54, D.C. Everest 46

Messmer 49, Living Word Lutheran 20

Middleton 73, Janesville Craig 54

Milwaukee DSHA 69, Hamilton 36

Mishicot 71, Hilbert 28

Monona Grove 60, Monroe 55

Mosinee 71, Shawano 55

Mukwonago 63, Waukesha North 38

Necedah 50, La Farge 22

New Glarus 62, Platteville 39

New London 59, Winneconne 55

New Richmond 52, Amery 38

Niagara 51, Wausaukee 40

Oconomowoc 53, Muskego 40

Onalaska 71, La Crosse Central 59

Onalaska 71, La Crosse Logan 59

Oostburg 55, Kohler 32

Oregon 79, Fort Atkinson 46

Oshkosh West 70, Oshkosh North 30

Osseo-Fairchild 75, Thorp 42

Portage 48, Baraboo 47

Prescott 59, Baldwin-Woodville 42

Pulaski 55, Sheboygan South 13

Racine Case 73, Kenosha Bradford 59

Racine Horlick 61, Kenosha Indian Trail 59

Racine Lutheran 90, Wilmot Union 67

Reedsville 53, Sheboygan Christian 37

Rhinelander 72, Lakeland 69

Rio 69, Barneveld 49

Shorewood 80, Milwaukee School of Languages 36

Siren 77, Solon Springs 52

Somerset 49, Saint Croix Central 27

South Milwaukee 62, Milw. Washington 41

Southern Door 29, Sheboygan Falls 21

Stevens Point 88, Merrill 60

Sun Prairie 65, Madison East 52

Suring 45, Lena 41

Tomah 61, Sparta 43

Two Rivers 63, Gibraltar 23

University School of Milwaukee 93, Saint Francis 19

Watertown 37, Edgewood 35

Waukesha West 61, Catholic Memorial 51

Waunakee 59, Reedsburg Area 57

Wausau West 74, Wausau East 62

West Bend West 62, Waterford 47

Weyauwega-Fremont 48, Rosholt 47

Whitefish Bay 56, Milwaukee Riverside University 43

Whitewater 50, Edgerton 48

Whitnall 59, Burlington 24

Wisconsin Lutheran 73, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 30

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 89, Abbotsford 19

Wrightstown 101, Waupaca 56

