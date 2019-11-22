SportScene13 for Friday, November 22nd

Updated: Fri 11:01 PM, Nov 22, 2019

EAU CLAIRE, Wis (WEAU) Prep girls basketball action as Chippewa Falls hosts Aquinas and Regis travels to Colfax. Plus, the Blugolds men's basketball and hockey team win a pair of thrilling games.

Aquinas' Lexi Donarski

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Amherst 47, Markesan 38

Aquinas 84, Chippewa Falls 35

Black Hawk 76, Wisconsin Heights 37

Brookfield Academy 60, The Prairie School 41

Colfax 64, Regis 21

De Pere 55, Fond du Lac 31

Fall River 76, Milwaukee Vincent 49

Fort Atkinson 66, Elkhorn Area 55

Fox Valley Lutheran 60, Seymour 53

Goodhue, Minn. 63, River Falls 47

Greendale 52, Wauwatosa East 42

Greenfield 47, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 38

Highland 48, Pecatonica 38

McFarland 59, Jefferson 43

Messmer 94, Saint Francis 15

Milwaukee Carmen Northwest 56, Milwaukee South 13

Milwaukee Hamilton/Audubon 53, West Allis Nathan Hale 46

Milwaukee School of Languages 84, Milwaukee Madison 27

Mineral Point 48, Dodgeville 38

Monroe 71, Westosha Central 32

New Berlin Eisenhower 62, Stoughton 36

New Glarus 68, Darlington 51

Parkview 59, Albany 58, OT

Payton, Ill. 79, Destiny 5

Platteville 80, Mosinee 51

Plymouth 47, Random Lake 43

Prairie du Chien 72, Fennimore 43

Prior Lake, Minn. 70, Hudson 48

Sheboygan Christian 53, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 41

Sheboygan North 65, Waukesha North 48

Sheboygan South 54, Green Bay East 22

Slinger 48, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 38

Southern Door 56, Roncalli 42

Union Grove 67, Racine St. Catherine's 27

Valders 67, Denmark 45

Waterford 60, Milton 59

Watertown Luther Prep 70, Mayville 55

Whitewater 56, Big Foot 22

Wilmot Union 60, Shoreland Lutheran 49

Winnebago Lutheran Academy 73, Kiel 40

