SportScene13 for Friday, November 22nd

EAU CLAIRE, Wis (WEAU) Prep girls basketball action as Chippewa Falls hosts Aquinas and Regis travels to Colfax. Plus, the Blugolds men's basketball and hockey team win a pair of thrilling games.
Aquinas' Lexi Donarski
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Amherst 47, Markesan 38
Aquinas 84, Chippewa Falls 35
Black Hawk 76, Wisconsin Heights 37
Brookfield Academy 60, The Prairie School 41
Colfax 64, Regis 21
De Pere 55, Fond du Lac 31
Fall River 76, Milwaukee Vincent 49
Fort Atkinson 66, Elkhorn Area 55
Fox Valley Lutheran 60, Seymour 53
Goodhue, Minn. 63, River Falls 47
Greendale 52, Wauwatosa East 42
Greenfield 47, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 38
Highland 48, Pecatonica 38
McFarland 59, Jefferson 43
Messmer 94, Saint Francis 15
Milwaukee Carmen Northwest 56, Milwaukee South 13
Milwaukee Hamilton/Audubon 53, West Allis Nathan Hale 46
Milwaukee School of Languages 84, Milwaukee Madison 27
Mineral Point 48, Dodgeville 38
Monroe 71, Westosha Central 32
New Berlin Eisenhower 62, Stoughton 36
New Glarus 68, Darlington 51
Parkview 59, Albany 58, OT
Payton, Ill. 79, Destiny 5
Platteville 80, Mosinee 51
Plymouth 47, Random Lake 43
Prairie du Chien 72, Fennimore 43
Prior Lake, Minn. 70, Hudson 48
Sheboygan Christian 53, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 41
Sheboygan North 65, Waukesha North 48
Sheboygan South 54, Green Bay East 22
Slinger 48, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 38
Southern Door 56, Roncalli 42
Union Grove 67, Racine St. Catherine's 27
Valders 67, Denmark 45
Waterford 60, Milton 59
Watertown Luther Prep 70, Mayville 55
Whitewater 56, Big Foot 22
Wilmot Union 60, Shoreland Lutheran 49
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 73, Kiel 40
