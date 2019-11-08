SportScene13 for Friday, November 8th

A busy night of playoff action! In prep football teams battle in level 3, just two wins away from state. In volleyball, Fall Creek, Bloomer and Clear Lake make their first ever trip to the state tournament. Eau Claire Memorial battles Neenah in the state soccer semifinals and college hockey and basketball action from UW-Eau Claire and Wisconsin as well!

Clear Lake advances to the state championship

PREP FOOTBALL

Division 1

Quarterfinal

Bay Port 56, Marquette University 28

Kimberly 35, Appleton North 6

Madison Memorial 28, Sun Prairie 17

Muskego 17, Franklin 10

Division 2(equals)

Quarterfinal(equals)

Brookfield East 34, Menomonee Falls 6

Waukesha West 49, Burlington 0

Waunakee 49, Hartford Union 21

Division 3(equals)

Quarterfinal(equals)

DeForest 52, Monroe 14

Menasha 24, West De Pere 14

Menomonie 34, Medford Area 8

New Berlin Eisenhower 13, Plymouth 12

Division 4(equals)

Quarterfinal(equals)

Catholic Memorial 47, Lake Mills 14

Kiel 21, Berlin 14

River Valley 28, Lakeside Lutheran 14

Wrightstown 20, Freedom 19

Division 5(equals)

Quarterfinal(equals)

Amherst 24, Chilton 19

Lake Country Lutheran 28, Racine St. Catherine's 6

Prairie du Chien 10, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 0

Stratford 35, Northwestern 0

Division 6(equals)

Quarterfinal(equals)

Abbotsford 44, Coleman 24

Mondovi 29, Mineral Point 22

Regis 29, Spring Valley 8

St. Marys Springs 20, Racine Lutheran 0

Division 7(equals)

Quarterfinal(equals)

Bangor 28, Turtle Lake 12

Black Hawk 49, River Ridge 7

Edgar 47, Gilman 0

Lourdes Academy 14, Hilbert 7

8-Man(equals)

Semifinal(equals)

Luck 56, Shell Lake 15

Newman Catholic 49, Belmont 16