SportScene13 for Friday, September 20th

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) An exciting Friday of football including Eau Claire Memorial and Chippewa Falls meeting for the 112th time. Plus, Mondovi looks to stay undefeated and many more big conference battles, right here on SportScene 13!
Tanner Marsh scores for Mondovi
PREP FOOTBALL(equals)
Abbotsford 36, Thorp 20
Almond-Bancroft 28, Rosholt 6
Amherst 44, Weyauwega-Fremont 0
Appleton North 26, Kaukauna 10
Appleton West 16, Oshkosh North 13
Aquinas 42, Iowa-Grant 13
Arrowhead 31, Waukesha North 28
Ashwaubenon 38, Manitowoc Lincoln 10
Athens 50, Assumption 14
Auburndale 36, Marathon 6
Augusta 8, Melrose-Mindoro 6
Baldwin-Woodville 35, Osceola 7
Bangor 55, New Lisbon 12
Bay Port 56, De Pere 0
Belleville 22, Waterloo 18
Berlin 44, Ripon 6
Black Hawk 33, Benton/Shullsburg 6
Black River Falls 39, Nekoosa 14
Blair-Taylor 49, Independence/Gilmanton 0
Bloomer 42, Ladysmith 12
Bonduel 33, Iola-Scandinavia 26
Brillion 59, Valders 6
Brookfield Central 41, West Allis Nathan Hale 7
Brookfield East 24, Wauwatosa West 0
Brookwood 48, Necedah 0
Burlington 40, Badger 37
Cambria-Friesland 44, Deerfield 6
Cambridge 49, Boscobel 14
Catholic Central 42, Saint Thomas More 14
Catholic Memorial 48, Waukesha South 6
Cedar Grove-Belgium 42, Ozaukee 0
Cedarburg 42, Port Washington 14
Colby 59, Fall Creek 0
Coleman 46, Crivitz 7
Colfax 34, Boyceville 14
Cumberland 58, Cameron 6
Darlington 34, Luther 9
De Soto 21, Royall 0
DeForest 52, Sauk Prairie 13
Denmark 41, Marinette 0
Eau Claire Memorial 33, Chippewa Falls 21
Edgar 42, Hurley 0
Edgerton 24, Jefferson 14
Eleva-Strum 35, Cochrane-Fountain City 0
Elk Mound 41, Durand 14
Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 34, Oakfield 33, OT
Ellsworth 40, Amery 0
Evansville 43, East Troy 0
Fond du Lac 42, Hortonville 28
Fox Valley Lutheran 45, Oconto Falls 14
Franklin 23, Kenosha Indian Trail 0
Frederic 38, Prairie Farm 14
Freedom 27, Wrightstown 20
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 40, Mauston 21
Germantown 27, Hamilton 0
Gilman 54, Owen-Withee 0
Grantsburg 13, Clear Lake 12
Green Bay Preble 45, Sheboygan North 7
Green Bay Southwest 21, Sheboygan South 0
Greendale 70, West Allis Central 0
Hartford Union 43, Grafton 28
Hayward 49, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 31
Hilbert 60, Manitowoc Lutheran 21
Hillsboro 16, Cashton 12
Holmen 49, Tomah 0
Horicon/Hustisford 44, Montello/Princeton/Green Lake 6
Hudson 49, Superior 24
Ithaca 24, Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca 14
Johnson Creek 54, Menominee Indian 0
Kewaskum 43, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 0
Kewaunee def. Sturgeon Bay, forfeit
Kiel 24, Chilton 0
Kimberly 35, Appleton East 34
La Crosse Central 28, Merrill 14
La Crosse Logan 28, West Salem 0
Laconia 19, Omro 14
Lake Country Lutheran 39, University School of Milwaukee 0
Lake Holcombe/Cornell 45, Flambeau 0
Lake Mills 52, Poynette 13
Lakeland 24, Antigo 13
Lakeside Lutheran 28, Columbus 26
Lancaster 49, Fennimore 7
Little Chute 33, Waupaca 14
Lodi 27, Watertown Luther Prep 6
Lomira 46, Tomahawk 6
Loyal 16, Greenwood 8
Luck 46, Siren 30
Luxemburg-Casco 48, Clintonville 7
Madison La Follette 35, Janesville Craig 14
Madison Memorial 28, Madison West 6
Manawa 41, Shiocton 0
Markesan 51, Parkview 22
Marquette University 37, Wauwatosa East 7
Marshfield 28, Stevens Point 3
Martin Luther 47, Shoreland Lutheran 0
McFarland 35, Whitewater 0
Medford Area 39, Rhinelander 14
Menasha 35, New London 14
Menomonie 55, Eau Claire North 13
Milton 47, Oregon 26
Milwaukee Lutheran 20, Cudahy 14
Milwaukee Riverside University 20, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 8
Milwaukee South 15, Milwaukee Obama SCTE 14
Mineral Point 49, Cuba City 6
Mondovi 47, Osseo-Fairchild 0
Monroe 41, Fort Atkinson 6
Mosinee 27, Ashland 6
Mukwonago 35, Kettle Moraine 3
Muskego 45, Oconomowoc 0
Neenah 25, Oshkosh West 13
New Berlin Eisenhower 31, Wisconsin Lutheran 6
New Berlin West 14, Pewaukee 9
New Holstein 27, Two Rivers 26
New Richmond 42, Saint Croix Central 14
Newman Catholic 59, St. Mary Catholic 14
Nicolet 24, West Bend East 21, OT
Northland Pines 28, Crandon 0
Northwestern 52, Barron 7
Oak Creek 28, Kenosha Bradford 7
Onalaska 21, Sparta 14
Oostburg 48, Mishicot 6
Palmyra-Eagle 13, Pardeeville 8
Pepin/Alma 22, Whitehall 20
Pittsville 43, Wild Rose 0
Platteville 46, Viroqua 14
Plymouth 43, Campbellsport 0
Portage 27, Beaver Dam 14
Potosi/Cassville 24, River Ridge 21
Prairie du Chien 30, Arcadia 12
Pulaski 12, Notre Dame 10
Racine Case 21, Racine Horlick 0
Racine Park 32, Kenosha Tremper 14
Randolph 12, Fall River 6
Reedsburg Area 43, Mount Horeb/Barneveld 0
Reedsville 42, Random Lake 25
River Falls 25, Rice Lake 8
River Valley 40, Richland Center 9
Riverdale 30, Kickapoo/LaFarge 8
Sevastopol 46, Wausaukee 34
Sheboygan Falls 36, Roncalli 0
Slinger 54, West Bend West 0
Somerset 40, Prescott 7
South Milwaukee 42, Pius XI Catholic 0
Southern Door 43, Oconto 20
Spring Valley 45, Glenwood City 8
St. Croix Falls 17, Spooner 0
St. John's NW Military Academy 28, Saint Francis 20
St. Marys Springs 40, Mayville 14
Stanley-Boyd 43, Cadott 21
Stoughton 45, Edgewood 0
Stratford 83, Rib Lake/Prentice 0
Sun Prairie 27, Verona Area 21
Three Lakes 57, Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas 18
Tri-County 53, Bowler/Gresham 22
Turner 40, Brodhead/Juda 33
Turtle Lake 54, Elmwood/Plum City 0
Unity 16, Webster 6
Waterford 56, Westosha Central 7
Watertown 28, Monona Grove 16
Waukesha West 35, Menomonee Falls 6
Waunakee 39, Baraboo 7
Wausau West 28, Wausau East 14
Wautoma 33, Adams-Friendship 22
West De Pere 42, Xavier 14
Westby 47, Dodgeville 14
Whitnall 26, Greenfield 7
Wilmot Union 35, Elkhorn Area 6
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 46, North Fond du Lac 0
Winneconne 44, Waupun 0
Wisconsin Dells 49, Westfield Area 0
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 50, Pacelli 0
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
