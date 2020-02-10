SportScene13 for Monday, February 10th

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) Two of the top girls hockey teams in the state battle as the ECA Stars host the Central Wisconsin Storm. Plus, prep girls and boys basketball action as well including Osseo-Fairchild looking for their 12th straight win on the girls side.
The ECA Stars take on the Central Wisconsin Storm
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)
Abundant Life Christian/St. Ambrose 53, University Lake/Trinity 45
Barneveld 80, Albany 32
Belleville 68, Dodgeville 58
Black River Falls 61, Elk Mound 58
Boscobel 59, Wauzeka-Steuben 53
Brillion 74, Laconia 56
Cambridge 62, Johnson Creek 49
Columbus 58, Randolph 44
Cuba City 90, Platteville 64
Deerfield 53, New Glarus 41
Denmark 66, Fox Valley Lutheran 60
Fennimore 69, River Valley 49
Freedom 66, Clintonville 59
Ithaca 75, Wonewoc-Center 49
Kewaunee 75, Shiocton 70
Kickapoo 74, Weston 30
Lanesboro, Minn. 72, Cochrane-Fountain City 53
Laona-Wabeno 81, Crandon 67
Lomira 67, New Holstein 66
Luther 92, Melrose-Mindoro 73
Luxemburg-Casco 71, Little Chute 62
Marshall 68, Martin Luther 67
Milw. Bay View 76, Greenfield 64
Monticello 71, Palmyra-Eagle 50
Mountain Top Academy 71, Salam School 65
New Lisbon 79, De Soto 68
Parkview 55, Clinton 40
Phelps 47, Gillett 44
Potosi 63, Southwestern 47
Rib Lake 70, Abbotsford 44
Saint Croix Central 66, Durand 60
Shorewood 62, Union Grove 57
Spring Valley 72, Independence 49
Turtle Lake 71, Colfax 50
Watertown Luther Prep 53, Messmer 43
Watertown Maranatha Baptist 69, Tenor/Veritas Co-op 31
Wisconsin Heights 68, Pardeeville 66
Wrightstown 74, Waupaca 32
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)
Almond-Bancroft 53, Tigerton 19
Almond-Bancroft 74, Wild Rose 52
Badger 91, Racine Horlick 59
Belmont 68, North Crawford 27
Blair-Taylor 80, Brookwood 21
Bloomer 62, Cumberland 35
Bonduel 52, Algoma 33
Butternut 43, Winter 36
Cameron 45, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 43, OT
Campbellsport 64, Ripon 43
Central Wisconsin Christian 49, Wayland Academy 25
Chilton 48, Stockbridge 30
Chippewa Falls 65, Holmen 44
Clayton 59, Luck 57
Crivitz 56, Gibraltar 34
De Soto 72, New Lisbon 66
Deerfield 53, New Glarus 41
Drummond 54, Mercer 42
Hayward 54, Barron 28
Hononegah, Ill. 83, Beloit Memorial 69
Lancaster 70, Benton 31
Little Chute 53, Seymour 43
Lodi 55, Richland Center 44
Mountain Top Academy 50, Salam School 39
Nekoosa 45, Iola-Scandinavia 35
Northwestern 60, Hayward 29
Osseo-Fairchild 66, Tomah 30
Owen-Withee 57, Granton 22
Palmyra-Eagle 56, Williams Bay Faith Christian 15
Pecatonica 33, Parkview 31
Royall 44, Mauston 30
South Shore 72, Washburn 38
St. Croix Falls 66, Prescott 49
Wausaukee 55, Coleman 51
Wisconsin Dells 64, Wautoma 24
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 53, McDonell Central 47
