SportScene13 for Monday, February 10th

Updated: Mon 10:51 PM, Feb 10, 2020

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) Two of the top girls hockey teams in the state battle as the ECA Stars host the Central Wisconsin Storm. Plus, prep girls and boys basketball action as well including Osseo-Fairchild looking for their 12th straight win on the girls side.

The ECA Stars take on the Central Wisconsin Storm

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)

Abundant Life Christian/St. Ambrose 53, University Lake/Trinity 45

Barneveld 80, Albany 32

Belleville 68, Dodgeville 58

Black River Falls 61, Elk Mound 58

Boscobel 59, Wauzeka-Steuben 53

Brillion 74, Laconia 56

Cambridge 62, Johnson Creek 49

Columbus 58, Randolph 44

Cuba City 90, Platteville 64

Deerfield 53, New Glarus 41

Denmark 66, Fox Valley Lutheran 60

Fennimore 69, River Valley 49

Freedom 66, Clintonville 59

Ithaca 75, Wonewoc-Center 49

Kewaunee 75, Shiocton 70

Kickapoo 74, Weston 30

Lanesboro, Minn. 72, Cochrane-Fountain City 53

Laona-Wabeno 81, Crandon 67

Lomira 67, New Holstein 66

Luther 92, Melrose-Mindoro 73

Luxemburg-Casco 71, Little Chute 62

Madison Abundant Life 53, University Lake 45

Marshall 68, Martin Luther 67

Milw. Bay View 76, Greenfield 64

Monticello 71, Palmyra-Eagle 50

Mountain Top Academy 71, Salam School 65

New Lisbon 79, De Soto 68

Parkview 55, Clinton 40

Phelps 47, Gillett 44

Potosi 63, Southwestern 47

Rib Lake 70, Abbotsford 44

Saint Croix Central 66, Durand 60

Shorewood 62, Union Grove 57

Spring Valley 72, Independence 49

Turtle Lake 71, Colfax 50

Watertown Luther Prep 53, Messmer 43

Watertown Maranatha Baptist 69, Tenor/Veritas Co-op 31

Wisconsin Heights 68, Pardeeville 66

Wrightstown 74, Waupaca 32

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)

Almond-Bancroft 53, Tigerton 19

Almond-Bancroft 74, Wild Rose 52

Badger 91, Racine Horlick 59

Belmont 68, North Crawford 27

Blair-Taylor 80, Brookwood 21

Bloomer 62, Cumberland 35

Bonduel 52, Algoma 33

Butternut 43, Winter 36

Cameron 45, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 43, OT

Campbellsport 64, Ripon 43

Central Wisconsin Christian 49, Wayland Academy 25

Chilton 48, Stockbridge 30

Chippewa Falls 65, Holmen 44

Clayton 59, Luck 57

Crivitz 56, Gibraltar 34

De Soto 72, New Lisbon 66

Deerfield 53, New Glarus 41

Drummond 54, Mercer 42

Hayward 54, Barron 28

Hononegah, Ill. 83, Beloit Memorial 69

Lancaster 70, Benton 31

Little Chute 53, Seymour 43

Lodi 55, Richland Center 44

Mountain Top Academy 50, Salam School 39

Nekoosa 45, Iola-Scandinavia 35

Northwestern 60, Hayward 29

Osseo-Fairchild 66, Tomah 30

Owen-Withee 57, Granton 22

Palmyra-Eagle 56, Williams Bay Faith Christian 15

Pecatonica 33, Parkview 31

Royall 44, Mauston 30

South Shore 72, Washburn 38

St. Croix Falls 66, Prescott 49

Wausaukee 55, Coleman 51

Wisconsin Dells 64, Wautoma 24

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 53, McDonell Central 47

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

AP-WF-02-11-20 0412GMT

 