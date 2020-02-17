SportScene13 for Monday, February 17th

By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Mon 11:28 PM, Feb 17, 2020

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) A thriller at Chippewa Falls as the Cardinals battled RIver Falls in boys basketball. Plus, Altoona hosts Menomonie. In girls basketball we have action from Regis as they host Elk Mound, Immanuel takes on Spring Valley and Fall Creek faces Cameron.

Chippewa Falls takes on River Falls in boys basketball

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)

Abbotsford 73, Granton 48

Amherst 48, Assumption 47

Birchwood 80, Siren 67

Black River Falls 65, Bangor 47

Bonduel 59, Coleman 53

Chippewa Falls 59, River Falls 56

Coulee Region Christian 53, Cornerstone Christian 40

Crivitz 72, Crandon 51

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 67, New Auburn 52

Flambeau 48, Bruce 39

Hurley 57, Chequamegon 54

Independence 77, Gilmanton 67

Kenosha Reuther 106, Hope Christian 89

Lakeland 72, Ashland 55

Luck 73, St. Croix Falls 68

Mellen 85, Winter 47

Menomonie 73, Altoona 60

Mercer 63, White Lake 46

Oneida Nation 70, Gillett 52

Ozaukee 96, Milw. Washington 58

Port Edwards 86, Tigerton 53

Reedsville 75, Algoma 61

Shorewood 95, Milwaukee Pulaski 82

South Shore 66, Northwood 61

St. Marys Springs 56, Sheboygan Christian 46

Valley Christian 58, Saint Lawrence Seminary 30

Waterloo 55, Markesan 39

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS(equals)

Barneveld vs. Dodgeville, ccd.

De Soto vs. Belmont, ppd.

La Farge vs. Hillsboro, ccd.

Menominee Indian vs. Manawa, ccd.

Weston vs. Wonewoc-Center, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)

Algoma 58, Sturgeon Bay 39

Brodhead 59, McFarland 56

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 45, Cumberland 41

Colby 65, Granton 22

Crandon 52, Antigo 25

Drummond 41, Frederic 32

Durand 60, Baldwin-Woodville 55, 2OT

Fall Creek 61, Cameron 57

Fall River 60, Hustisford 47

Florence 39, Crystal Falls Forest Park, Mich. 35

Gibraltar 71, Southern Door 31

Gilman 84, Greenwood 39

Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 45, Peshtigo 42

Horicon 69, Johnson Creek 28

Little Chute 47, Brillion 42

Menominee Indian 54, Laona-Wabeno 46

Menomonie 54, Laona-Wabeno 46

Mercer 70, White Lake 23

Mosinee 60, Waupaca 45

New London 46, Fox Valley Lutheran 40

Shoreland Lutheran 61, Racine Park 56

Union Grove 42, Delavan-Darien 34

Waterloo 55, Markesan 39

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS(equals)

Lodi vs. Lakeside Lutheran, ppd. to Feb 17th.

------

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

AP-WF-02-18-20 0334GMT

 