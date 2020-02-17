SportScene13 for Monday, February 17th

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) A thriller at Chippewa Falls as the Cardinals battled RIver Falls in boys basketball. Plus, Altoona hosts Menomonie. In girls basketball we have action from Regis as they host Elk Mound, Immanuel takes on Spring Valley and Fall Creek faces Cameron.
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)
Abbotsford 73, Granton 48
Amherst 48, Assumption 47
Birchwood 80, Siren 67
Black River Falls 65, Bangor 47
Bonduel 59, Coleman 53
Chippewa Falls 59, River Falls 56
Coulee Region Christian 53, Cornerstone Christian 40
Crivitz 72, Crandon 51
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 67, New Auburn 52
Flambeau 48, Bruce 39
Hurley 57, Chequamegon 54
Independence 77, Gilmanton 67
Kenosha Reuther 106, Hope Christian 89
Lakeland 72, Ashland 55
Luck 73, St. Croix Falls 68
Mellen 85, Winter 47
Menomonie 73, Altoona 60
Mercer 63, White Lake 46
Oneida Nation 70, Gillett 52
Ozaukee 96, Milw. Washington 58
Port Edwards 86, Tigerton 53
Reedsville 75, Algoma 61
Shorewood 95, Milwaukee Pulaski 82
South Shore 66, Northwood 61
St. Marys Springs 56, Sheboygan Christian 46
Valley Christian 58, Saint Lawrence Seminary 30
Waterloo 55, Markesan 39
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS(equals)
Barneveld vs. Dodgeville, ccd.
De Soto vs. Belmont, ppd.
La Farge vs. Hillsboro, ccd.
Menominee Indian vs. Manawa, ccd.
Weston vs. Wonewoc-Center, ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)
Algoma 58, Sturgeon Bay 39
Brodhead 59, McFarland 56
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 45, Cumberland 41
Colby 65, Granton 22
Crandon 52, Antigo 25
Drummond 41, Frederic 32
Durand 60, Baldwin-Woodville 55, 2OT
Fall Creek 61, Cameron 57
Fall River 60, Hustisford 47
Florence 39, Crystal Falls Forest Park, Mich. 35
Gibraltar 71, Southern Door 31
Gilman 84, Greenwood 39
Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 45, Peshtigo 42
Horicon 69, Johnson Creek 28
Little Chute 47, Brillion 42
Menominee Indian 54, Laona-Wabeno 46
Menomonie 54, Laona-Wabeno 46
Mercer 70, White Lake 23
Mosinee 60, Waupaca 45
New London 46, Fox Valley Lutheran 40
Shoreland Lutheran 61, Racine Park 56
Union Grove 42, Delavan-Darien 34
Waterloo 55, Markesan 39
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS(equals)
Lodi vs. Lakeside Lutheran, ppd. to Feb 17th.
