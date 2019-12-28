SportScene13 for Saturday, December 28th

Updated: Sat 10:42 PM, Dec 28, 2019

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) The Chippewa Steel look to continue their dominance of their home ice facing the Minnesota Magicians. Plus, wrestling highlights from the Old Abe Holiday Duals at UW-Eau Claire.

BOYS PREP HOCKEY:

Eau Claire North 3 Bloomington Kennedy 2 F/OT
Madison Edgewood 7 Eau Claire Memorial 5
Cedarburg 9 RAM Hockey 4
Chippewa Falls 1 Fargo South 0

GIRLS PREP HOCKEY:
ECA Stars 1 Hayward 0
CFM Sabers 4 Black River Falls 0

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL:

Brookfield East 58, Eau Claire Memorial 57

Catholic Memorial 80, Xavier 70

Fennimore 68, Black Hawk 33

Lake Mills 73, Jefferson 45

Lakeside Lutheran 62, Badger 42

Lincoln 51, Luther 45

Madison La Follette 69, Brookfield Central 52

McDonell Central 53, Saint Thomas More 34

Menasha 79, St. Mary Catholic 75

New London 75, Waupaca 32

Pacelli 69, Amherst 61

Randolph 77, North Fond du Lac 44

River Ridge 56, Iowa-Grant 42

Roncalli 54, Oshkosh North 52

Sauk Prairie 73, Dodgeville 54

Sheboygan Area Luth. 70, Edgerton 69

Tomah 94, Ashland 70

Lewiston Auto Tournament(equals)

Cochrane-Fountain City 57, Winona Cotter, Minn. 50

Lewiston-Altura, Minn. 60, Prairie du Chien 54

Rochester Tournament(equals)

Olmsted Medical Center Bracket(equals)

Consolation(equals)

Rochester Mayo, Minn. 84, Holmen 65

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)

Black Hawk 62, Madison La Follette 44

Kettle Moraine 94, West Allis Central 17

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 54, Whitefish Bay 38

Menomonie 56, Merrill 54

Pius XI Catholic 62, Rhinelander 42

Racine Lutheran 81, Amherst 47

Winneconne 53, Omro 30

Lewiston Auto Tournament(equals)

Prairie du Chien 55, Lewiston-Altura, Minn. 30

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS(equals)

St. Paul Central, Minn. vs. Madison East, ccd.

 