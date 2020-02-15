SportScene13 for Saturday, February 15th

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) A jammed packed SportScene with Blugold hockey and basketball, prep hoops, girls hockey and regional wrestling. Check out all the action!
Regis' Abe Rocksvold slams it home vs. Whitehall
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)
Central Wisconsin Christian 59, Valley Christian 41
Cuba City 85, Milw. Washington 73
Hudson 80, D.C. Everest 51
Kohler 67, Luther 46
Madison East 75, Janesville Craig 67
Madison La Follette 73, Sun Prairie 68
Madison Memorial 55, Verona Area 31
Marquette, Mich. 65, Green Bay East 46
Martin Luther 70, Saint Thomas More 54
Mauston 71, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 69
Merrill 66, Columbus 59
Middleton 61, Janesville Parker 55
Necedah 65, Independence 46
Palmyra-Eagle 73, Montello 23
Pewaukee 71, New Berlin Eisenhower 66
Pulaski 54, Marathon 48
Regis 64, Whitehall 47
Saint Croix Central 87, Stanley-Boyd 67
St. Charles, Minn. 90, Richland Center 53
Waterford 77, Richmond-Burton, Ill. 59
Wilmot Union 84, Kenosha Tremper 77
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)
Gilmanton 34, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 29
Howards Grove 62, Cedar Grove-Belgium 27
Jefferson 62, Fort Atkinson 53
Kohler 46, St. Mary Catholic 41
Laconia 64, Grafton 50
Luther 37, Brookwood 22
Menomonee Falls 56, Wisconsin Lutheran 39
Mishicot 55, Sheboygan Area Luth. 27
New Berlin Eisenhower 55, Pewaukee 48
River Falls 61, Eau Claire Memorial 44
Shullsburg 43, Kickapoo 40
Siren def. Bayfield, forfeit
Watertown 48, Monroe 39
Westosha Central 66, East Troy 58
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 57, D.C. Everest 44
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
