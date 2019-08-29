SportScene13 for Thursday, August 29th

Updated: Thu 11:13 PM, Aug 29, 2019

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) Week two of the prep football season starts off with Eau Claire Memorial hosting La Crosse Central. Plus, Holmen battles Menomonie, Regis takes on Fall Creek and Elk Mound hosts St. Croix Central. We also hear from Eau Claire Native Jordan Hagedorn on watching his client Harrison Butker play at Lambeau Field.

Eau Claire Memorial vs. La Crosse Central

PREP FOOTBALL(equals)

Algoma 48, Sevastopol 6

Appleton East 17, Neenah 7

Baldwin-Woodville 30, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 24, 2OT

Bay Port 55, Green Bay Preble 21

Bruce 38, Washburn/Bayfield/South Shore 22

Burlington 41, Racine Horlick 29

Chequamegon 22, Three Lakes 6

Coleman 44, Valders 7

Eau Claire Memorial 62, La Crosse Central 44

Germantown 3, Wauwatosa West 0

Green Bay Southwest 14, De Pere 10

Hamilton 49, Wauwatosa East 13

Hartford Union 44, Nicolet 15

Highland 49, North Crawford 6

Horicon 27, Mayville 7

Johnson Creek 43, Shoreland Lutheran 14

Laona-Wabeno 42, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 16

Lodi 33, Wisconsin Dells 6

Menomonie 32, Holmen 16

Milw. Samuel Morse-Marshall 42, Milw. Washington 0

Oakfield 25, Belmont 24

Pulaski 35, Manitowoc Lincoln 0

Racine St. Catherine's 31, Marshall 13

Regis 55, Fall Creek 14

Rhinelander 48, Tomahawk 6

Saint Croix Central 29, Elk Mound 8

Sheboygan South 14, Notre Dame 0

Suring 18, Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas 6

Union Grove 20, Racine Park 16

Waterford 35, Oak Creek 7

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 49, Crandon 6

 