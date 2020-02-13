SportScene13 for Thursday, February 13th

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) Big action from Big Rivers hockey as Eau Claire Memorial battles Hudson and Chippewa Falls hosts Eau Claire North. On the boys hardwood, Altoona takes on McDonell, Regis faces Stanley-Boyd and Mondovi travels to Colfax. Finally, in girls basketball it's a rivalry game as Eau Claire Memorial battles Eau Claire Memorial.
Eau Claire Memorial hosts Hudson in boys hockey
BOYS HOCKEY
Amery 12, WSFLG Blizzard 0
Baldwin-Woodville 4, Providence Academy, Minn. 2, OT
Chippewa Falls 4, Eau Claire North 0
DeForest 3, Milton 0
Eau Claire Memorial 4, Hudson 2
Janesville 8, Cedarburg 4
Marshfield 8, D.C. Everest 1
Medford Area 3, Northwest Icemen 1
Notre Dame 4, Fond du Lac Springs 1
Oregon 1, West Bend 0
Rhinelander/Three Lakes 5, East Merrill 1
River Falls 5, Chisago Lakes, Minn. 2
Sauk Prairie 8, Stoughton 1
Somerset 3, Cambridge-Isanti, Minn. 1
Waukesha 6, Beloit Memorial 2
Wausau West 4, Stevens Point 1
GIRLS HOCKEY
Central Wisconsin 7, Warbirds 1
Hayward/Ashland 3, Wisconsin Valley Union 2, OT
Northern Edge 3, Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 1
Rock County 1, Cap City Cougars 0
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Almond-Bancroft 76, Gresham Community 59
Altoona 64, McDonell Central 38
Appleton North 65, Hortonville 54
Augusta 73, Eleva-Strum 59
Bruce 64, Winter 27
Cadott 63, Fall Creek 60
Cambria-Friesland 83, Fall River 60
Cameron 58, Cumberland 50
Central Wisconsin Christian 47, Oakfield 45
Chilton 64, Brillion 53
Clear Lake 63, Melrose-Mindoro 40
Clintonville 78, Marinette 48
Coleman 83, Florence 49
Columbus 60, Poynette 33
Cristo Rey Jesuit 92, Tenor/Veritas Co-op 59
Cuba City 84, Fennimore 63
D.C. Everest 70, Stevens Point 65
Darlington 111, Riverdale 34
Duluth Denfeld, Minn. 100, Ashland 61
Durand 78, Boyceville 38
East Troy 59, Turner 51
Eastbrook Academy 44, Saint Lawrence Seminary 39
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 81, Lake Holcombe 68
Edgerton 101, Big Foot 57
Evansville 73, Brodhead 67
Fox Valley Lutheran 63, Little Chute 54
Freedom 73, Luxemburg-Casco 69
Iola-Scandinavia 85, Bonduel 53
Jefferson 64, Clinton 43
Kaukauna 84, Oshkosh North 73
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 58, Kewaskum 50
Kewaunee 81, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 53
Kickapoo 53, Ithaca 46
Kimberly 96, Fond du Lac 54
La Crosse Logan 71, Mauston 60
Laconia 69, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 58
Lake Mills 62, Lakeside Lutheran 49
Lincoln 67, Cochrane-Fountain City 51
Lomira 65, St. Marys Springs 62, OT
Lourdes Academy 93, Wayland Academy 37
Madison East 90, Janesville Parker 58
Madison La Follette 79, Janesville Craig 68
Madison Memorial 65, Madison West 61
Markesan 69, Montello 38
Marshfield 78, Wausau East 67
McFarland 66, Whitewater 55
Merrill 64, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 63
Middleton 78, Beloit Memorial 65
Milwaukee Carmen Northwest 76, Milwaukee Obama SCTE 48
Mineral Point 67, Boscobel 46
Mondovi 55, Colfax 47
Neillsville 75, Colby 40
New Glarus 53, Belleville 40
North Crawford 37, De Soto 30
Northland Pines 64, Lakeland 62
Oconto 66, Gibraltar 49
Oconto Falls 62, Waupaca 52
Omro 99, North Fond du Lac 56
Palmyra-Eagle 61, Williams Bay Faith Christian 41
Pardeeville 86, Princeton/Green Lake 60
Parkview 71, Williams Bay 60
Peshtigo 70, Algoma 55
Phillips 91, Flambeau 29
Plymouth 65, Campbellsport 54
Port Edwards 54, Pittsville 46
Prairie du Chien 56, Lancaster 45
Prescott 88, Somerset 76
Racine St. Catherine's 99, Shoreland Lutheran 30
Randolph 63, Rio 45
Regis 60, Stanley-Boyd 59
Richland Center 67, Dodgeville 55
Ripon 56, Berlin 44
River Valley 59, Platteville 34
Rosholt 81, Tri-County 25
Saint Croix Central 61, Osceola 45
Sheboygan Falls 78, New Holstein 57
Shiocton 84, Menominee Indian 69
Spring Valley 68, Plum City 28
Stockbridge 71, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 37
Stratford 57, Rib Lake 44
Sturgeon Bay 92, Sevastopol 69
Sun Prairie 85, Verona Area 63
Thorp 68, Osseo-Fairchild 62
Three Lakes 70, White Lake 33
Unity 51, Webster 43
University School of Milwaukee 86, Heritage Christian 65
Viroqua 45, Luther 40, OT
Waupun 87, Winneconne 72
Wauzeka-Steuben 58, Seneca 50
West Salem 53, Westby 48
Wild Rose 66, Pacelli 49
Winona Cotter, Minn. 72, Coulee Region Christian 47
Wisconsin Dells 75, Wautoma 55
Wisconsin Heights 55, Cambridge 42
Wisconsin Valley Lutheran 59, Bowler 28
Wrightstown 77, Denmark 62
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)
Antigo 58, Tomahawk 23
Argyle 60, Barneveld 54
Badger 47, Waterford 43
Baraboo 42, Mount Horeb 38
Beaver Dam 63, DeForest 40
Black Hawk 72, Albany 41
Bloomer 49, Spooner 22
Brookfield Academy 58, Living Word Lutheran 20
Bruce 61, Winter 31
Cameron 45, Barron 43
Cashton 70, New Lisbon 32
Deerfield 61, Williams Bay 28
Delavan-Darien 59, Westosha Central 45
Destiny def. Chicago (Perspectives MSA), Ill., forfeit
Dominican 52, Catholic Central 36
Drummond 37, Solon Springs 28
Edgewood 40, Stoughton 37
Elkhorn Area 49, Wilmot Union 47
Ellsworth 75, Turtle Lake 40
Greenwood 57, Granton 29
Hudson 74, Superior 70
Hurley 52, Mercer 36
Kettle Moraine 62, Waukesha South 39
Kohler 58, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 45
La Crosse Central 50, Sparta 38
La Farge 56, Ithaca 49
Ladysmith 49, Flambeau 22
Lake Country Lutheran 69, University School of Milwaukee 50
Laona-Wabeno 61, Elcho 51
MFL-Mar-Mac, Iowa 35, River Ridge 32
Menomonie 55, Eau Claire North 44
Messmer 67, Milwaukee Carmen Northwest 25
Milwaukee Bradley Tech 49, Milw. Bay View 30
Milwaukee King 75, Milwaukee School of Languages 69
Milwaukee Pulaski 51, Milwaukee South 39
Mishicot 50, Howards Grove 45
Monona Grove 45, Fort Atkinson 44
Monroe 67, Milton 50
Monticello 56, Juda 43
Necedah 37, Hillsboro 33
New Glarus 53, Belleville 40
New London 66, Green Bay East 25
Niagara 47, Wausaukee 32
Oneida Nation 72, Saint Thomas Aquinas 30
Oostburg 61, Ozaukee 37
Oregon 44, Watertown 36
Port Edwards 54, Pittsville 46
Potosi 44, Belmont 21
Prairie Farm 85, Shell Lake 34
Random Lake 62, Sheboygan Area Luth. 18
Reedsburg Area 56, Portage 16
Somerset 71, Grantsburg 52
Union Grove 59, Burlington 22
Unity 73, Webster 28
Waunakee 80, Sauk Prairie 41
West De Pere 45, Shawano 33
Westfield Area 49, Amherst 41
Xavier 77, Seymour 70