SportScene13 for Thursday, February 20th

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) Regional final hockey as Chippewa Falls hosts Eau Claire North, while Eau Claire Memorial travels to Onalaska. On the girls side, Hayward and Chippewa Falls/Menomonie battle in overtime. In boys basketball, Eau Claire Memorial and River Falls goes down to the final moments.

Chippewa Falls battles Eau Claire North in playoff hockey

BOYS HOCKEY
Division 1
Sectional 1
Quarterfinal

Chippewa Falls 3, Eau Claire North 1

Hudson 5, Stevens Point 2

Wausau West 6, D.C. Everest 1
Sectional 2
Quarterfinal

Bay Port 4, De Pere/West De Pere 3

Beaver Dam 6, Fond du Lac 3

Neenah/Hortonville 3, Ashwaubenon 2

Notre Dame 10, Sheboygan 0
Sectional 3
Quarterfinal

Edgewood 2, Wisconsin Dells/Reedsburg 1

Sauk Prairie 5, Madison West 1

Sun Prairie 8, Tomah/Sparta 1
Division 2
Sectional 1
Quarterfinal

Amery 15, WSFLG Blizzard 0

Hayward 12, Chequamegon/Phillips /Butternut 0

Superior 8, Medford Area 0
Sectional 2
Quarterfinal

Mosinee 8, Antigo 2

Northland Pines 14, Tomahawk 0

Rhinelander/Three Lakes 3, Lakeland 1

Waupaca 5, Marshfield 1
Sectional 3
Quarterfinal

Baldwin-Woodville 9, Regis/Altoona/McDonell 0

Menomonie 7, West Salem/Bangor 2

Somerset 6, Black River Falls 0
Sectional 4
Quarterfinal

Oregon 6, McFarland 3

St. Marys Springs 10, Monona Grove 0

Waunakee 9, Cedarburg 2

Waupun 10, Stoughton 0
GIRLS HOCKEY
Section 1
Regionals
First Round

Hayward/Ashland 2, Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 1, OT

Hudson 4, Western Wisconsin 1

St. Croix Valley Fusion 3, Superior 1
Section 2
Regionals
First Round

Bay Area 4, Northern Edge 1

Northland Pines 2, Wisconsin Valley Union 1
Section 3
Regionals
First Round

Cap City Cougars 9, Badger Lightning 0

Icebergs 2, Onalaska 1
Section 4
Regionals
First Round

Arrowhead 6, Brookfield 1

Warbirds 6, Fond Du Lac 0

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL:

Albany 41, Juda 37

Argyle 49, Barneveld 43

Bangor 69, New Lisbon 52

Beloit Memorial 74, Janesville Parker 66

Benton 70, Cassville 41

Bloomer 56, Ladysmith 54

Bonduel 72, Menominee Indian 58

Brodhead 54, Turner 51

Cashton 87, Wonewoc-Center 61

Cedar Grove-Belgium 80, Mishicot 54

Chippewa Falls 59, Medford Area 51

Coleman 60, Gillett 34

Eau Claire North 66, Rice Lake 59

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 59, Arcadia 40

Highland 61, Belmont 42

Hillsboro 58, Necedah 52

Hudson 61, Menomonie 59

Laconia 66, St. Marys Springs 60

Lake Country Lutheran 87, Brookfield Academy 67

Luther 63, Westby 59

Mayville 65, Omro 60

Milwaukee Bradley Tech 64, Milwaukee South 56

Milwaukee Obama SCTE 84, Milw. Samuel Morse-Marshall 81

Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 78, Milwaukee Lifelong Learning 28

Monticello 90, Black Hawk 52

New Auburn 66, Independence 53

Northwestern 70, Barron 55

Onalaska 60, Westosha Central 54

Oneida Nation 76, Saint Thomas Aquinas 55

Oostburg 72, Manitowoc Lutheran 52

Ozaukee 58, Howards Grove 55

Peshtigo 73, Gibraltar 57

Potosi 82, Shullsburg 42

Random Lake 65, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 39

River Falls 71, Eau Claire Memorial 70

Royall 60, Brookwood 48

Southern Door 70, Sturgeon Bay 53

St. Croix Falls 66, Cameron 57

Superior 72, Ashland 70

University School of Milwaukee 74, Living Word Lutheran 65

Wausaukee 65, Niagara 47

Winnebago Lutheran Academy 75, North Fond du Lac 63

Young Coggs Prep 62, Stockbridge 59

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)

Amery 60, Osceola 30

Aquinas 81, Tomah 8

Badger 49, Wilmot Union 31

Beaver Dam 90, Reedsburg Area 42

Brodhead 54, Turner 51

Brookfield Academy 54, University School of Milwaukee 30

Butternut 52, Washburn 48

Clear Lake 46, St. Croix Falls 39

Colfax 82, Spring Valley 30

Crandon 74, Elcho 32

Cuba City 51, Riverdale 27

De Pere 54, Ashwaubenon 38

DeForest 75, Sauk Prairie 52

Denmark 59, Marinette 38

Durand 76, Elmwood/Plum City 40

Edgerton 54, McFarland 50

Edgewood 65, Fort Atkinson 27

Eleva-Strum 48, Whitehall 33

Elkhorn Area 45, Delavan-Darien 36

Fox Valley Lutheran 63, Waupaca 51

Frederic 50, Clayton 29

Freedom 54, Little Chute 24

Grantsburg 63, Turtle Lake 48

Green Bay Preble 52, Sheboygan South 34

Green Bay Southwest 65, Sheboygan North 55

Hortonville 73, Oshkosh North 27

Independence def. Pepin/Alma, forfeit

Ithaca 57, Seneca 55

Janesville Craig 65, Madison West 24

Jefferson 52, East Troy 43

Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 52, The Prairie School 27

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 69, Campbellsport 55

Kewaskum 51, Berlin 37

Kewaunee 62, Southern Door 44

Kickapoo 55, North Crawford 24

Kimberly 55, Appleton East 48

Lodi 58, Lake Mills 49

Luck 33, Northwood 30

Luck 49, Birchwood 19

Madison Memorial 76, Janesville Parker 51

Manawa 52, Gresham Community 50

Markesan 52, Cambria-Friesland 48

Marshall 62, Wisconsin Heights 46

Melrose-Mindoro 50, Lincoln 27

Merrill 54, D.C. Everest 47

Middleton 38, Sun Prairie 32

Milwaukee Madison 52, Milwaukee South 49

Mineral Point 56, Darlington 51

Mondovi 76, Glenwood City 44

Monroe 81, Stoughton 61

Mount Horeb 45, Portage 35

New Glarus 69, Cambridge 66, OT

New London 75, Shawano 48

Newman Catholic 50, Auburndale 36

Nicolet 51, Grafton 43

Oconto Falls 62, Luxemburg-Casco 46

Onalaska 43, Menomonie 41

Oregon 68, Monona Grove 65

Oshkosh West 49, Fond du Lac 40

Pacelli 65, Almond-Bancroft 64

Peshtigo 56, Oconto 44

Plymouth 55, Winneconne 49

Prairie du Chien 45, Dodgeville 44

Prescott 62, New Richmond 51

Pulaski 54, Bay Port 51

Racine Lutheran 68, Martin Luther 64

Randolph 66, Dodgeland 31

Rhinelander 50, Marshfield 47

Rib Lake 44, Abbotsford 42

Rio 49, Horicon 42

Roncalli 51, Chilton 30

Seymour 54, Menasha 41

Sheboygan Falls 46, Kiel 26

Shoreland Lutheran 57, Saint Thomas More 48

Siren 64, Shell Lake 59

Slinger 48, Homestead 41

Somerset 47, Baldwin-Woodville 41

South Shore 37, Drummond 30

Stratford 41, Assumption 23

Superior 66, Hayward 44

Three Lakes 69, Florence 24

Two Rivers 38, Brillion 32

Union Grove 56, Westosha Central 45

Unity 66, Prairie Farm 57

Valders 66, New Holstein 35

Verona Area 57, Beloit Memorial 33

Waterford 59, Burlington 32

Waterloo 59, Belleville 55

Watertown 52, Milton 28

Watertown Luther Prep 55, Columbus 37

Waunakee 68, Baraboo 26

Waupun 68, Ripon 33

Wausau West 66, Stevens Point 54

Wauzeka-Steuben 61, La Farge 52

Webster 64, Winter 37

West Allis Central 57, Cudahy 55

West De Pere 68, Green Bay East 23

Westby 54, Holmen 51

Wild Rose 71, Pittsville 20

Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 47, Wausau East 36

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 43, Amherst 42

Wrightstown 92, Clintonville 59

Xavier 47, Green Bay West 38

 