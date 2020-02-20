SportScene13 for Thursday, February 20th

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) Regional final hockey as Chippewa Falls hosts Eau Claire North, while Eau Claire Memorial travels to Onalaska. On the girls side, Hayward and Chippewa Falls/Menomonie battle in overtime. In boys basketball, Eau Claire Memorial and River Falls goes down to the final moments.
Chippewa Falls battles Eau Claire North in playoff hockey
BOYS HOCKEY
Division 1
Sectional 1
Quarterfinal
Chippewa Falls 3, Eau Claire North 1
Hudson 5, Stevens Point 2
Wausau West 6, D.C. Everest 1
Sectional 2
Quarterfinal
Bay Port 4, De Pere/West De Pere 3
Beaver Dam 6, Fond du Lac 3
Neenah/Hortonville 3, Ashwaubenon 2
Notre Dame 10, Sheboygan 0
Sectional 3
Quarterfinal
Edgewood 2, Wisconsin Dells/Reedsburg 1
Sauk Prairie 5, Madison West 1
Sun Prairie 8, Tomah/Sparta 1
Division 2
Sectional 1
Quarterfinal
Amery 15, WSFLG Blizzard 0
Hayward 12, Chequamegon/Phillips /Butternut 0
Superior 8, Medford Area 0
Sectional 2
Quarterfinal
Mosinee 8, Antigo 2
Northland Pines 14, Tomahawk 0
Rhinelander/Three Lakes 3, Lakeland 1
Waupaca 5, Marshfield 1
Sectional 3
Quarterfinal
Baldwin-Woodville 9, Regis/Altoona/McDonell 0
Menomonie 7, West Salem/Bangor 2
Somerset 6, Black River Falls 0
Sectional 4
Quarterfinal
Oregon 6, McFarland 3
St. Marys Springs 10, Monona Grove 0
Waunakee 9, Cedarburg 2
Waupun 10, Stoughton 0
GIRLS HOCKEY
Section 1
Regionals
First Round
Hayward/Ashland 2, Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 1, OT
Hudson 4, Western Wisconsin 1
St. Croix Valley Fusion 3, Superior 1
Section 2
Regionals
First Round
Bay Area 4, Northern Edge 1
Northland Pines 2, Wisconsin Valley Union 1
Section 3
Regionals
First Round
Cap City Cougars 9, Badger Lightning 0
Icebergs 2, Onalaska 1
Section 4
Regionals
First Round
Arrowhead 6, Brookfield 1
Warbirds 6, Fond Du Lac 0
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL:
Albany 41, Juda 37
Argyle 49, Barneveld 43
Bangor 69, New Lisbon 52
Beloit Memorial 74, Janesville Parker 66
Benton 70, Cassville 41
Bloomer 56, Ladysmith 54
Bonduel 72, Menominee Indian 58
Brodhead 54, Turner 51
Cashton 87, Wonewoc-Center 61
Cedar Grove-Belgium 80, Mishicot 54
Chippewa Falls 59, Medford Area 51
Coleman 60, Gillett 34
Eau Claire North 66, Rice Lake 59
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 59, Arcadia 40
Highland 61, Belmont 42
Hillsboro 58, Necedah 52
Hudson 61, Menomonie 59
Laconia 66, St. Marys Springs 60
Lake Country Lutheran 87, Brookfield Academy 67
Luther 63, Westby 59
Mayville 65, Omro 60
Milwaukee Bradley Tech 64, Milwaukee South 56
Milwaukee Obama SCTE 84, Milw. Samuel Morse-Marshall 81
Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 78, Milwaukee Lifelong Learning 28
Monticello 90, Black Hawk 52
New Auburn 66, Independence 53
Northwestern 70, Barron 55
Onalaska 60, Westosha Central 54
Oneida Nation 76, Saint Thomas Aquinas 55
Oostburg 72, Manitowoc Lutheran 52
Ozaukee 58, Howards Grove 55
Peshtigo 73, Gibraltar 57
Potosi 82, Shullsburg 42
Random Lake 65, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 39
River Falls 71, Eau Claire Memorial 70
Royall 60, Brookwood 48
Southern Door 70, Sturgeon Bay 53
St. Croix Falls 66, Cameron 57
Superior 72, Ashland 70
University School of Milwaukee 74, Living Word Lutheran 65
Wausaukee 65, Niagara 47
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 75, North Fond du Lac 63
Young Coggs Prep 62, Stockbridge 59
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)
Amery 60, Osceola 30
Aquinas 81, Tomah 8
Badger 49, Wilmot Union 31
Beaver Dam 90, Reedsburg Area 42
Brodhead 54, Turner 51
Brookfield Academy 54, University School of Milwaukee 30
Butternut 52, Washburn 48
Clear Lake 46, St. Croix Falls 39
Colfax 82, Spring Valley 30
Crandon 74, Elcho 32
Cuba City 51, Riverdale 27
De Pere 54, Ashwaubenon 38
DeForest 75, Sauk Prairie 52
Denmark 59, Marinette 38
Durand 76, Elmwood/Plum City 40
Edgerton 54, McFarland 50
Edgewood 65, Fort Atkinson 27
Eleva-Strum 48, Whitehall 33
Elkhorn Area 45, Delavan-Darien 36
Fox Valley Lutheran 63, Waupaca 51
Frederic 50, Clayton 29
Freedom 54, Little Chute 24
Grantsburg 63, Turtle Lake 48
Green Bay Preble 52, Sheboygan South 34
Green Bay Southwest 65, Sheboygan North 55
Hortonville 73, Oshkosh North 27
Independence def. Pepin/Alma, forfeit
Ithaca 57, Seneca 55
Janesville Craig 65, Madison West 24
Jefferson 52, East Troy 43
Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 52, The Prairie School 27
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 69, Campbellsport 55
Kewaskum 51, Berlin 37
Kewaunee 62, Southern Door 44
Kickapoo 55, North Crawford 24
Kimberly 55, Appleton East 48
Lodi 58, Lake Mills 49
Luck 33, Northwood 30
Luck 49, Birchwood 19
Madison Memorial 76, Janesville Parker 51
Manawa 52, Gresham Community 50
Markesan 52, Cambria-Friesland 48
Marshall 62, Wisconsin Heights 46
Melrose-Mindoro 50, Lincoln 27
Merrill 54, D.C. Everest 47
Middleton 38, Sun Prairie 32
Milwaukee Madison 52, Milwaukee South 49
Mineral Point 56, Darlington 51
Mondovi 76, Glenwood City 44
Monroe 81, Stoughton 61
Mount Horeb 45, Portage 35
New Glarus 69, Cambridge 66, OT
New London 75, Shawano 48
Newman Catholic 50, Auburndale 36
Nicolet 51, Grafton 43
Oconto Falls 62, Luxemburg-Casco 46
Onalaska 43, Menomonie 41
Oregon 68, Monona Grove 65
Oshkosh West 49, Fond du Lac 40
Pacelli 65, Almond-Bancroft 64
Peshtigo 56, Oconto 44
Plymouth 55, Winneconne 49
Prairie du Chien 45, Dodgeville 44
Prescott 62, New Richmond 51
Pulaski 54, Bay Port 51
Racine Lutheran 68, Martin Luther 64
Randolph 66, Dodgeland 31
Rhinelander 50, Marshfield 47
Rib Lake 44, Abbotsford 42
Rio 49, Horicon 42
Roncalli 51, Chilton 30
Seymour 54, Menasha 41
Sheboygan Falls 46, Kiel 26
Shoreland Lutheran 57, Saint Thomas More 48
Siren 64, Shell Lake 59
Slinger 48, Homestead 41
Somerset 47, Baldwin-Woodville 41
South Shore 37, Drummond 30
Stratford 41, Assumption 23
Superior 66, Hayward 44
Three Lakes 69, Florence 24
Two Rivers 38, Brillion 32
Union Grove 56, Westosha Central 45
Unity 66, Prairie Farm 57
Valders 66, New Holstein 35
Verona Area 57, Beloit Memorial 33
Waterford 59, Burlington 32
Waterloo 59, Belleville 55
Watertown 52, Milton 28
Watertown Luther Prep 55, Columbus 37
Waunakee 68, Baraboo 26
Waupun 68, Ripon 33
Wausau West 66, Stevens Point 54
Wauzeka-Steuben 61, La Farge 52
Webster 64, Winter 37
West Allis Central 57, Cudahy 55
West De Pere 68, Green Bay East 23
Westby 54, Holmen 51
Wild Rose 71, Pittsville 20
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 47, Wausau East 36
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 43, Amherst 42
Wrightstown 92, Clintonville 59
Xavier 47, Green Bay West 38