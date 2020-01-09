SportScene13 for Thursday, January 9th

Updated: Thu 11:01 PM, Jan 09, 2020

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) The 116th meeting between Eau Claire Memorial and Eau Claire North in boys hockey was a thriller at Hobbs. Plenty of highlights to go around from that rivalry game and also Chippewa Falls hosting River Falls. Plus, McDonell takes on Regis and Fall Creek battles Thorp in prep girls basketball.

North and Memorial battle in boys hockey

BOYS HOCKEY

Amery 4, Baldwin-Woodville 1

Arrowhead 8, Greendale 1

Chippewa Falls 8, River Falls 0

East Merrill 6, Tomahawk 3

Fond du Lac Springs 3, Marquette University 1

Lakeland 3, Ashland 1

McFarland 4, Monroe 3

Mosinee 4, Medford Area 1

Oregon 1, Edgewood 0, OT

Somerset 5, Regis/Altoona/McDonell 1

Verona Area 8, Janesville 0

Wausau West 8, Marshfield 2

West Salem/Bangor 6, Viroqua 2
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Beaver Dam vs. Baraboo/Portage, ppd.
GIRLS HOCKEY

Badger Lightning 5, Beaver Dam 1

Cap City Cougars 3, Rock County 0

Central Wisconsin 4, Eau Claire North/Memorial/Altoona 1

Hayward/Ashland 6, North Shore 0

Northland Pines 6, Northern Edge 0

Onalaska 4, Rochester Mayo, Minn. 2

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)

Bangor 89, Cashton 55

Beaver Dam 68, Portage 41

Belmont 63, Cassville 38

Birchwood 83, Bruce 59

Bloomer 43, Spooner 28

Brillion 88, Two Rivers 86

Brookfield Academy 91, Heritage Christian 68

DeForest 60, Reedsburg Area 54

Duluth East, Minn. 75, Superior 61

Elkhorn Area 55, Burlington 52

Faith Christian 54, Tenor/Veritas Co-op 36

Florence def. White Lake, forfeit

Fox Valley Lutheran 68, Little Chute 67, OT

Freedom 54, Luxemburg-Casco 51

Hamilton 64, Brookfield East 42

Highland 68, Shullsburg 58

Hope Christian 86, Kenosha Christian Life 60

Hurley 67, Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan, Mich. 58

Iola-Scandinavia 58, Bonduel 46

Kiel 69, New Holstein 58

Milton 63, Edgewood 62

Milwaukee Academy of Science 101, Destiny 67

Milwaukee South 55, Milwaukee Obama SCTE 31

Milwaukee Vincent 59, Milwaukee North 27

Monticello 83, Albany 36

Mount Horeb 66, Waunakee 52

Necedah 47, Royall 43

Pittsville 63, Port Edwards 48

River Ridge 56, Potosi 53

Roncalli 50, Chilton 27

Sauk Prairie 62, Baraboo 29

Sheboygan Falls 73, Valders 43

Siren 69, Prairie Farm 42

Solon Springs 49, Washburn 46

Spring Valley 47, Mondovi 29

Stoughton 48, Fort Atkinson 37

Sturgeon Bay 54, Peshtigo 42

Tomahawk 62, Ladysmith 56

University School of Milwaukee 78, Saint Francis 56

Westby 56, West Salem 51

Wild Rose 68, Pacelli 51

Wisconsin Valley Lutheran 70, Bowler 54

Wrightstown 72, Denmark 55

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)

Berlin 50, Winneconne 42

Birchwood 83, Bruce 59

Cambridge 52, Waterloo 37

Coleman 58, Lena 28

Colfax 58, Durand 38

Cuba City 58, Fennimore 17

Dodgeville 67, Lancaster 58

Eleva-Strum 73, Blair-Taylor 59

Evansville 49, Clinton 41

Fall Creek 59, Thorp 39

Gillett 50, Crivitz 44

Hortonville 77, Oshkosh North 35

Iowa-Grant 47, Boscobel 42

Janesville Craig 70, Madison West 18

Kickapoo 56, Ithaca 30

La Farge 71, Weston 45

Lakeside Lutheran 47, Columbus 42

Lincoln 62, Gilmanton 44

Lodi 49, Poynette 46

Martin Luther 80, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 71

McDonell Central 57, Regis 36

Middleton 48, Sun Prairie 28

Milwaukee Bradley Tech 48, Milw. Bay View 20

Milwaukee King 76, Milwaukee School of Languages 55

Milwaukee Pulaski/Arts/Carmen South 37, Salam School 21

Mondovi 36, Elk Mound 32

North Crawford 59, Seneca 17

Oakfield 70, Lourdes Academy 46

Oshkosh West 57, Kaukauna 47

Osseo-Fairchild 71, Stanley-Boyd 53

Owen-Withee 52, Greenwood 40

Pardeeville 54, Cambria-Friesland 38

Platteville 44, Prairie du Chien 36

Prairie Farm 69, Turtle Lake 20

Randolph 42, Markesan 32

Rib Lake 39, Abbotsford 36

Richland Center 44, River Valley 33

Shoreland Lutheran 45, Racine St. Catherine's 36

Spring Valley 47, Boyceville 29

Superior 57, Duluth East, Minn. 56, OT

Turner 53, Big Foot 52

Verona Area 54, Beloit Memorial 25

Watertown Luther Prep 64, University School of Milwaukee 63

Waupun 62, Campbellsport 40

Wauzeka-Steuben 63, Seneca 36

Whitewater 55, Jefferson 45

Wisconsin Heights 56, New Glarus 53

Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 55, Merrill 39

Xavier 73, Green Bay East 18

Young Coggs Prep 96, Milwaukee Madison 42

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS(equals)

Wausaukee vs. Sturgeon Bay, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

AP-WF-01-10-20 0351GMT

 