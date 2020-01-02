SportScene13 for Thursday, January 2nd

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) Eau Claire Regis travels to Elk Mound in boys basketball, while Colfax plays host to Ladysmith in girls basketball.
Elk Mound hosts Regis in boys basketball
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)
Cambria-Friesland 79, Dodgeland 61
Cashton 65, Independence 26
Clear Lake 58, Solon Springs 39
De Pere 99, Green Bay Southwest 73
Ellsworth 78, Melrose-Mindoro 54
Hope Christian 90, Messmer 85
Iowa-Grant 78, Potosi 66
Kohler 97, Wautoma 43
La Crosse Central 88, Aquinas 36
Ladysmith 71, Flambeau 31
Living Word Lutheran 71, Heritage Christian 67
Marshall 65, Parkview 34
Mellen 73, Prentice 66
Monroe 60, Edgewood 52
Monticello 87, Brodhead 67
Regis 55, Elk Mound 52
Roncalli 77, Lourdes Academy 72
Unity 60, Amery 20
Wonewoc-Center 61, La Farge 49
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)
Adams-Friendship 50, Almond-Bancroft 32
Argyle 43, Parkview 39
Auburndale 44, Stratford 40
Berlin 48, Wild Rose 37
Bonduel 48, Peshtigo 26
Colby 84, Athens 62
Colfax 50, Ladysmith 38
Columbus 53, Waterloo 49
Green Bay Southwest 88, Luxemburg-Casco 42
Highland 69, Belmont 45
Hurley 63, Chequamegon 24
Luck 43, Solon Springs 34
Mondovi 64, Gilmanton 26
New Auburn 36, Granton 33
Northwestern 72, Osceola 44
Pecatonica 67, Weston 37
Prairie du Chien 48, Westby 36
River Ridge 53, Potosi/Cassville 27
Seneca 47, Wonewoc-Center 36
Shullsburg 54, Benton 10
Stephenson, Mich. 52, Laona-Wabeno 45
Waupun 62, Winneconne 30
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
AP-WF-01-03-20 0349GMT