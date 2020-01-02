SportScene13 for Thursday, January 2nd

Posted:  | 
Updated: Thu 10:51 PM, Jan 02, 2020

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) Eau Claire Regis travels to Elk Mound in boys basketball, while Colfax plays host to Ladysmith in girls basketball.

Elk Mound hosts Regis in boys basketball

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)

Cambria-Friesland 79, Dodgeland 61

Cashton 65, Independence 26

Clear Lake 58, Solon Springs 39

De Pere 99, Green Bay Southwest 73

Ellsworth 78, Melrose-Mindoro 54

Hope Christian 90, Messmer 85

Iowa-Grant 78, Potosi 66

Kohler 97, Wautoma 43

La Crosse Central 88, Aquinas 36

Ladysmith 71, Flambeau 31

Living Word Lutheran 71, Heritage Christian 67

Marshall 65, Parkview 34

Mellen 73, Prentice 66

Monroe 60, Edgewood 52

Monticello 87, Brodhead 67

Regis 55, Elk Mound 52

Roncalli 77, Lourdes Academy 72

Unity 60, Amery 20

Wonewoc-Center 61, La Farge 49

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)

Adams-Friendship 50, Almond-Bancroft 32

Argyle 43, Parkview 39

Auburndale 44, Stratford 40

Berlin 48, Wild Rose 37

Bonduel 48, Peshtigo 26

Colby 84, Athens 62

Colfax 50, Ladysmith 38

Columbus 53, Waterloo 49

Green Bay Southwest 88, Luxemburg-Casco 42

Highland 69, Belmont 45

Hurley 63, Chequamegon 24

Luck 43, Solon Springs 34

Mondovi 64, Gilmanton 26

New Auburn 36, Granton 33

Northwestern 72, Osceola 44

Pecatonica 67, Weston 37

Prairie du Chien 48, Westby 36

River Ridge 53, Potosi/Cassville 27

Seneca 47, Wonewoc-Center 36

Shullsburg 54, Benton 10

Stephenson, Mich. 52, Laona-Wabeno 45

Waupun 62, Winneconne 30

------

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

AP-WF-01-03-20 0349GMT

 