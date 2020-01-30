SportScene13 for Thursday, January 30th

Prep boys basketball action from the Cloverbelt as Altoona looks to stay unbeaten in conference play, plus McDonell hosts Thorp and Regis travels to Osseo-Fairchild . In the Dairyland, Immanual faced Melrose-Mindoro and Blair-Taylor took on Augusta. Finally in the Dunn-St.Croix, Elk Mound faced their rivals from Colfax. On the ice, the ECA Stars looked to keep their winning ways going against Hayward.