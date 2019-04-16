SportScene13 for Tuesday, April 16, 2019

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -- FINALLY! Dry fields for some prep action! Find all the highlights from the Chippewa Valley right here!
PREP BASEBALL
Final
West Salem
2
Cochrane Fountain City
4
Final
Colfax
5
Pepin/Alma
7
Final
Neillsville
1
Loyal
4
Final
McDonell Area Catholic Schools
2
Altoona
9
Final
Durand - Arkansaw
0
Mondovi
6
Final
Rice Lake
2
Eau Claire Memorial
8
Final
Rice Lake
3
Eau Claire Memorial
8
Final
Menomonie
4
Chippewa Falls
5
Final
Menomonie
0
Chippewa Falls
7
PREP SOFTBALL
Final
Fall Creek
6
Osseo - Fairchild
5
Final
Colfax
4
Pepin/Alma
9
Final
Durand - Arkansaw
4
Mondovi
3
Final
Augusta
16
Whitehall
4
Final
Ladysmith
0
Bloomer
14
Final
Hayward
2
Northwestern
13
Final
Thorp
18
Regis
2
PREP GIRLS SOCCER
Final
Hayward
8
Altoona
0
Final
Hudson
6
Eau Claire North
0
Final
Superior
1
Eau Claire Memorial
7
WIAC SOFTBALL
Final/5
UW-River Falls
0
UW-Eau Claire
8
Final
UW-River Falls
0
UW-Eau Claire
4
WIAC BASEBALL
Final
UW-Stout
7
UW-La Crosse
3
Final
UW-Stout
0
UW-La Crosse
9