SportScene13 for Tuesday, February 11th

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) Eau Claire bragging rights on the line in boys hockey as Eau Claire North took on Eau Claire Memorial at Hobbs. Plus, boys basketball as Big Rivers leaders Chippewa Falls take on Wisconsin Valley leaders DC Everest. And in girls basketball, Colfax looks to stay unbeaten in the Dunn-St.Croix, McDonell hosts Regis and Memorial takes on Wausau West.

Eau Claire North and Memorial meet in boys hockey

BOYS HOCKEY

Antigo 12, Tomahawk 0

Arrowhead 6, Waukesha 2

Avalanche 5, Tomah/Sparta 4

Bay Port 9, Cedarburg 2

Beaver Dam 6, Baraboo/Portage 2

Chippewa Falls 5, River Falls 2

D.C. Everest 3, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 0

Dodge County Wildcats, Minn. 7, Somerset 6, OT

Duluth East, Minn. 2, Superior 0

Eau Claire Memorial 8, Eau Claire North 2

Fond du Lac 5, Homestead 4

Hayward 6, New Richmond 0

Hudson 8, Rice Lake 0

McFarland 4, Monroe 3, OT

Medford Area 2, Rhinelander/Three Lakes 0

Menomonie 9, Black River Falls 5

Middleton 4, Beloit Memorial 1

Monona Grove 3, Stoughton 1

Mosinee 3, Lakeland 2

Northland Pines 5, Waupaca 0

Onalaska/La Crosse 13, Viroqua 1

Sauk Prairie 5, DeForest 1

Verona Area 4, Janesville 2

Waunakee 6, Wisconsin Dells/Reedsburg 3

Wausau West 6, Marshfield 0
GIRLS HOCKEY

Badger Lightning 11, Beaver Dam 4

Metro Lynx 4, Icebergs 0

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)

Amherst 80, Rosholt 52

Argyle 49, Albany 19

Ashwaubenon 68, Green Bay Preble 66

Bangor 69, Cashton 57

Bay Port 71, Notre Dame 58

Benton 56, Belmont 31

Birchwood 72, New Auburn 65

Bloomer 60, Cumberland 34

Brookfield Central 94, Marquette University 86

Brookfield East 54, Wauwatosa East 46

Cameron 75, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 64

Cedarburg 53, Port Washington 41

Central Wisconsin Christian 73, Saint Lawrence Seminary 28

Chippewa Falls 78, D.C. Everest 51

Columbus Catholic 75, Owen-Withee 54

Crivitz 60, Coleman 58, OT

De Pere 66, Sheboygan South 64

DeForest 82, Portage 41

Dominican 77, Racine Lutheran 57

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 75, Pepin/Alma 52

Eau Claire North 78, Superior 69

Fort Atkinson 67, Milton 59

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 81, Altoona 71

Germantown 73, Wisconsin Lutheran 71

Grafton 83, Hartford Union 66

Greendale 81, Milwaukee School of Languages 62

Hamilton 91, Wauwatosa West 68

Hayward 56, Northwestern 33

Hillsboro 70, Wonewoc-Center 64

Homestead 50, Whitefish Bay 49

Hurley 66, Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan, Mich. 37

Iola-Scandinavia 69, Manawa 47

Jefferson 75, Whitewater 44

Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 60, Shoreland Lutheran 53

Kenosha Tremper 65, Westosha Central 55

La Crosse Central 73, Hudson 46

Ladysmith 54, Spooner 44

Lake Country Lutheran 99, New Berlin West 70

Lancaster 64, Iowa-Grant 49

Lena 43, Niagara 29

Lourdes Academy 73, Omro 67

Madison East 71, Middleton 31

Madison Memorial 80, Madison West 40

Manitowoc Lincoln 88, Green Bay Southwest 65

Medford Area 71, Northland Pines 54

Menomonee Falls 41, West Allis Nathan Hale 28

Milw. Bay View 92, Milwaukee North 82

Milw. Washington 73, Jefferson Home 58

Milw. Washington 93, Milw. Samuel Morse-Marshall 82

Milwaukee Hamilton 98, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 93

Milwaukee Morse-Marshall/Juneau/Lang/Carmen NW 73, Milwaukee Lifelong Learning 48

Milwaukee Vincent 81, Milwaukee Obama SCTE 47

Mishicot 71, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 63

Monroe 59, Oregon 57, OT

Mosinee 85, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 62

Mount Horeb 68, Sauk Prairie 56

Mukwonago 60, Waukesha South 50

Muskego 65, Catholic Memorial 60

Necedah 52, Royall 39

Neenah 73, Stevens Point 53

New London 71, Menasha 61

New Richmond 68, River Falls 59

Nicolet 87, West Bend East 60

Oconto Falls 64, Oconto 60

Oostburg 79, Random Lake 35

Pacelli 78, Weyauwega-Fremont 72

Peshtigo 60, Bonduel 45

Racine Case 91, Milwaukee Madison 55

Racine St. Catherine's 53, The Prairie School 39

Reedsburg Area 63, Beaver Dam 59

Rhinelander 64, Lakeland 44

Richland Center 86, Viroqua 58

Rio 73, Wayland Academy 40

Rockford Berean Baptist, Ill. 64, Wisconsin School for the Deaf 44

Roncalli 83, Two Rivers 50

Saint Francis 70, South Milwaukee 64

Saint Thomas More 51, Cudahy 50

Sheboygan Area Luth. 99, Manitowoc Lutheran 44

Sheboygan North 37, Pulaski 36

South Shore 76, Bayfield 65

St. Croix Falls 74, Luck 68

Stoughton 48, Edgewood 33

Suring 59, Saint Thomas Aquinas 43

Tomah 73, West Salem 57

Turner 81, Lakeside Lutheran 49

Unity 53, Grantsburg 34

Valley Christian 51, Dodgeland 45

Watertown Luther Prep 60, University School of Milwaukee 59

Waupun 63, Mayville 54

Wausau West 56, Green Bay East 46

Wautoma 76, Adams-Friendship 63

Webster 57, Frederic 45

Whitnall 89, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 51

Wild Rose 59, Princeton/Green Lake 34

Xavier 81, Sturgeon Bay 64

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS(equals)

Watersmeet, Mich. vs. Phelps, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)

Abundant Life Christian/St. Ambrose 41, Williams Bay 29

Adams-Friendship 47, River Valley 45

Algoma 46, Sevastopol 28

Amery 40, New Richmond 37

Appleton West 56, Appleton East 45

Arrowhead 60, Waukesha North 42

Auburndale 41, Stratford 26

Belleville 60, Cambridge 50

Berlin 55, Winneconne 47

Blair-Taylor 68, Independence 37

Brillion 50, Chilton 28

Brookfield Academy 60, Living Word Lutheran 16

Brown Deer 77, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 18

Cambria-Friesland 48, Pardeeville 44

Cedarburg 53, Port Washington 41

Clintonville 73, Marinette 50

Colfax 52, Durand 45

Columbus Catholic 60, Greenwood 32

Darlington 45, Southwestern 35

De Pere 63, Sheboygan South 46

DeForest 64, Wisconsin Dells 31

Deerfield 60, Palmyra-Eagle 52

Dodgeville 58, Reedsburg Area 53

Eleva-Strum 64, Lincoln 48

Elk Mound 42, Mondovi 33

Fall Creek 55, Thorp 28

Fall River 52, Rio 38

Freedom 79, Luxemburg-Casco 45

Germantown 73, Milwaukee King 63

Gibraltar 56, Peshtigo 39

Gilmanton 48, Pepin/Alma 21

Green Bay Preble 72, Ashwaubenon 35

Green Bay Southwest 98, Manitowoc Lincoln 53

Hamilton 54, Wauwatosa West 43

Hartford Union 56, Grafton 47

Homestead 51, Whitefish Bay 37

Hustisford 45, Central Wisconsin Christian 36

Ithaca 54, Weston 48

Jefferson 56, Big Foot 46

Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 60, Shoreland Lutheran 53

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 68, Ripon 49

Kewaskum 50, Plymouth 44

Kewaunee 72, Oconto 41

Kickapoo 42, Wauzeka-Steuben 31

Kimberly 76, Fond du Lac 49

Laconia 68, Mayville 45

Lake Mills 48, Columbus 37

Little Chute 49, Fox Valley Lutheran 41

Luther 63, Black River Falls 32

Martin Luther 57, Catholic Central 35

McDonell Central 72, Regis 65

Medford Area 73, Northland Pines 21

Menomonee Falls 41, West Allis Nathan Hale 28

Messmer 68, Kenosha Indian Trail 58

Milwaukee Academy of Science 74, Whitnall 42

Milwaukee DSHA 87, Brookfield Central 55

Milwaukee Golda Meir 69, Milw. Bay View 21

Milwaukee Madison 54, Milwaukee Pulaski/Arts/Carmen South 22

Milwaukee South 46, Milwaukee Obama SCTE 33

Monroe 63, Stoughton 45

Mukwonago 73, Waukesha South 24

Muskego 60, Catholic Memorial 51

Neillsville 66, Spencer 16

Newman Catholic 41, Edgar 40

Niagara 36, Florence 16

Nicolet 51, West Bend East 49

Notre Dame 43, Bay Port 36

Oconomowoc 65, Franklin 47

Onalaska 44, Prairie du Chien 39

Oostburg 67, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 54

Oshkosh West 47, Neenah 41

Phillips 86, Abbotsford 50

Prescott 47, Baldwin-Woodville 42

Racine Lutheran 66, Dominican 38

Racine St. Catherine's 53, The Prairie School 39

Randolph 45, Markesan 39

Rhinelander 66, Lakeland 55

Roncalli 38, Two Rivers 35

Rosholt 52, Laona-Wabeno 48

Rosholt 52, Tri-County 48

Sheboygan Falls 59, New Holstein 39

Somerset 66, Saint Croix Central 55

South Milwaukee 64, Saint Thomas More 20

Southern Door 50, Sturgeon Bay 45, OT

St. Croix Falls 72, Luck 24

Stevens Point 58, D.C. Everest 35

Union Grove 54, Greendale 41

Valders 47, Kiel 36

Waterford 58, Kenosha Bradford 43

Watertown 47, Monona Grove 37

Watertown Luther Prep 57, Poynette 39

Waukesha West 55, Kettle Moraine 53

Waupun 70, Campbellsport 41

Westby 68, Viroqua 23

Whitewater 52, Brodhead 45

Wilmot Union 60, Kenosha Tremper 56

Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 56, Merrill 54

Wrightstown 82, Denmark 38

------

