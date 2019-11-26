SportScene13 for Tuesday, November 26th

By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Tue 10:50 PM, Nov 26, 2019

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) The 6th ranked UW-Eau Claire women's hockey team looks for a win over 8th ranked Hamline. The Blugolds men's and women's basketball teams also in action. Plus, prep girls basketball as Chippewa Falls takes on North and Altoona hosts Pittsville.

UW-Eau Claire battles Hamline in women's hockey

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)

Adams-Friendship 60, Sparta 53

Almond-Bancroft 88, Tigerton 27

Auburndale 72, Tomahawk 53

Cashton 67, De Soto 38

Catholic Central 59, Williams Bay Faith Christian 35

Elkhorn Area 81, Milton 55

Fond du Lac 46, Sheboygan North 36

Manitowoc Lutheran 73, Mishicot 46

Mercer 67, Lac Courte Oreilles 40

Monticello 85, Parkview 68

Mosinee 68, Wausau East 56

New Berlin Eisenhower 78, Muskego 59

Owen-Withee 48, Bruce 43

Pulaski 71, Antigo 66

Rib Lake 84, Northland Lutheran 40

Seymour 8, Ashwaubenon 2

Sheboygan Area Luth. 92, Hustisford 55

Shoreland Lutheran 62, Saint Francis 57

Shorewood 92, Milwaukee Saint Anthony 28

Stoughton 53, Lake Mills 44

Two Rivers 76, Kewaunee 72

Watertown Luther Prep 48, Cambridge 31

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)

Albany 50, Belmont 44

Appleton East 61, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 29

Ashwaubenon 39, New London 38

Beaver Dam 70, Oregon 46

Brillion 56, Kiel 55

Catholic Central 54, Williams Bay Faith Christian 12

Chippewa Falls 68, Eau Claire North 42

Clinton 52, McFarland 50

Colfax 64, Bloomer 47

Edgewood 67, Portage 27

Freedom 67, Denmark 24

Howards Grove 60, Sheboygan Christian 10

Janesville Craig 63, Badger 55

Kaukauna 53, Kimberly 49

La Crosse Central 54, Black River Falls 31

Ladysmith 51, Stanley-Boyd 36

Menomonie 51, Rice Lake 49

Milwaukee Bay View/Lifelong Learning 49, Milwaukee South 30

Mineral Point 64, River Valley 22

Mishicot 54, Ozaukee 42

New Richmond 59, Saint Croix Central 41

Newman Catholic 54, Stratford 36

Oconto Falls 51, Clintonville 32

Oneida Nation 75, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 41

Oostburg 52, St. Mary Catholic 34

Pewaukee 65, Franklin 31

Sauk Prairie 53, Stoughton 43

Shullsburg 57, Darlington 51

Somerset 58, Ellsworth 53

The Prairie School 55, Wauwatosa East 44

Union Grove 64, Wisconsin Lutheran 28

Valders 57, Chilton 19

Verona Area 67, Madison East 61

Waterford 50, Shoreland Lutheran 37

Waunakee 64, Monroe 51

Waupun 69, New Berlin West 52

West Allis Nathan Hale 68, Saint Thomas More 38

West Bend West 60, Grafton 50

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 45, Medford Area 35

Wrightstown 82, Luxemburg-Casco 46

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS(equals)

South Shore vs. Frederic, ppd.

------

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

AP-WF-11-27-19 0322GMT

 