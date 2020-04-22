Sportscene 13 Spotlight: Packers Draft Preview

Thursday night's NFL Draft will be unique. The event is being held remotely. The current situation also affected talent evaluation for the draft, but Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst says he feels good about the work his staff has done to prepare for their picks.

"Our process has been for the past 20-some years is that we are very heavy on tape evaluation. That is obviously the most important thing we do. There are some measurable type of things we weren't able to get and there are some medical things that we would normally have that we don't have. But as far as being able to make decisions for us, I think we have enough to make good decisions and help our football team."

As for draft strategy, Gutekunst likes his selections to be balances and able to help the team in multiple ways.

"In a perfect world you would like to draw them up in the skill set of the position you would like them to play but that isn't the way it usually works. Guys have to be able to do everything and if they are better in one thing than another that is fine, but at some point, in this game with injuries, they have to able to play pretty much everywhere."

Gutekunst also knows that when it comes to player evaluation, you can't always judge a book by it's cover.

"I think at all positions "bigger,faster and stronger" at all positions is something that I have been taught, but they have to be able to play. That is the first thing, it doesn't matter what size you are. I remember Ted Thompson was very high on Russell Wilson when he came out. He didn't meet all the parameters, but he met the one that mattered, that he could really play and Ted knew that. Certainly I would like them all to be big and fast and strong but it doesn't always come that way."

With Aaron Rodgers entering the twilight of his career, has the Packers GM talked to his future hall of famer about drafting a quarterback in this years draft?

"I don't know if we particularly talked about that, but he understands with his experience being drafted when Brett Favre was here and we drafted a couple quarterbacks after that in Brian Brohm and Matt Flynn. He is really focused on doing something here legacy wise and I really appreciate that and certainly we are going to try to put guys around him to accomplish those things."

The Packers will have 10 picks when the drafts starts on Thursday, starting with the 30th overall in the first round.