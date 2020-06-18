Steel Add Pair to Coaching Staff

The Chippewa Steel of the North American Hockey League have announced the hiring of Charley Grasskamp and Logan Murphy as Assistant Coaches for the upcoming 2020-2021 season.

Grasskamp, the Eau Claire Memorial Alum brings a wealth of playing experience having spent 4 seasons in the Canadian Hockey League in the OHL and QMJHL. After the time in the CHL, Charley began his professional career in 2017 with the Utah Grizzlies and finished his 3 years of pro hockey in Europe, playing in Germany and Hungary. He also spends his summers working with local NCAA and junior players on the ice.

“I’m extremely excited to be joining the Steel as an Assistant Coach and very thankful to the Black family for the opportunity. I look forward to using my playing experience to help the team find success and help players achieve their goals,” stated Grasskamp.

Murphy is a Chippewa Falls native and played four years at Chippewa Falls High School earning 1st team All-Conference, 1st team All-Northwest, and All-State honors while also earning a spot on the school’s all-time scoring list. Logan also participated with Team Wisconsin program and USA hockey camps.

Murphy played three years of junior hockey with the North Iowa Bulls of the NA3HL, where he was captain in 2014-2015. During his career there the Bulls won two USA Hockey National Championships and one runner-up finish with the team winning over 150 games in his three years.

After a career-ending shoulder injury, Logan earned a degree in Business Management from the University of Wisconsin Eau Claire. While going to school he also coached high school hockey at Chippewa Falls and Eau Claire North for the last four years.

“I’m excited to take the next step in my coaching career with the Chippewa Steel. I would like to thank the Black Family and Head Coach Carter Foguth for this opportunity to be a part of the Chippewa Steel organization right here in my hometown where I grew up playing. With my experience as a junior hockey player and a high school coach I look forward to helping the players take the next step in their hockey careers,” stated Murphy.

"We're excited to announce the addition of Charley Graaskamp and Logan Murphy to our coaching staff. Charley brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our organization having played at a high level from his Junior career all the way through his time as a professional hockey player. I look forward to working with Charley and am excited for our players to develop and learn from him. Logan has experience coaching and playing at several levels of hockey that I feel will allow him to influence our players in a positive way. His work ethic and determination will make him a good coach and useful resource on our staff," Head Coach Carter Foguth said in a statement.

Grasskamp will take over the duties of former Assistant Coach Connor White. His contract was not renewed following the 2019-2020 season.