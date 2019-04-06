Steel beat Magicians in NAHL season finale

The Steel top the MN Magicians in overtime, 4-3, to end out their inaugural season.

The MN Magicians found the back of the net early in the 1st period to take the early lead. To start off the 2nd period the Magicians’ Isaac Henkemeyer-Howe got a goal to give them a 2-0 lead. Ian Famulak got the first goal for the Steel unassisted. Jacob Dirks tied up the game with assists from Dylan Moulton and Killian Kiecker-Olson.

Killian Kiecker-Olson gave the Steel the lead in the 3rd period with a goal assisted by Ian Famulak and Joey Trifone. The Magicians tied up the game with a goal from Matthew Stanton to take the game into overtime.

Less than 20 seconds into overtime play, Jacob Dirks got the game winning goal with assists from Camden Thiesing and Dylan Moulton.

In goal for the Magicians was Jack Robbel with 23 saves. In between the pipes for the Steel with the win was Gavin Abric with 30 saves.