Steinhorsts from Elk Mound win State Bass Fishing Championship

Cole and Carson Steinhorst from Elk Mound brought home the Wisconsin High School Bass Fishing State Championship on the Mississippi River in La Crosse on Sunday. Two other area teams finished in the top 10.

The Steinhorsts finished their day with the top mark of 17.7 pounds and qualified for nationals in 2020, which will be held in La Crosse next June.

Bryce Kostman and Garin Garlie from Eau Claire took 6th overall, and Dylan Kierstad and Nick Owens, also from Eau Claire, finished 7th overall. Twenty-one teams participated, including 6 area teams: Elk Mound (3), Eau Claire (2), and Fall Creek (1).

