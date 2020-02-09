Stenhouse Jr. wins Daytona 500 pole in debut with new team

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. won the pole for NASCAR's season-opening Daytona 500. Stenhouse turned a lap at 194.582 mph to put his new Chevrolet Camaro on the pole for next Sunday's race. Stenhouse is making his debut with JTG-Daugherty Racing after Roush Fenway Racing abruptly fired him late last year. Alex Bowman earned the second starting spot in the Daytona 500 as only the top two positions are set in time trials. The rest of the starting order will be determined by qualifying races Thursday. Hendrick Motorsports powered the fastest four cars.�

