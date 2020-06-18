Teddy Joas named Regis girls basketball head coach

Regis High School has named Teddy Joas as the next Head Girls Basketball Coach.

Joas has a strong history with Regis Catholic Schools, having graduated from Regis High School in 1999. He previously worked as a teacher at Immaculate Conception Elementary School and is currently

teaching within the Eau Claire Area School District. He and his wife, Janelle, have four daughters who all attend within the Regis Catholic Schools system.

Joas comes to this position with some great coaching experience. He started and ran a youth program for five years and has football coaching experience at all levels through high school. Joas has also coached baseball at all levels for the past 22 years, including being part of two state championship teams!.Finally, he has experience coaching basketball at all levels for the past 13 years.

“Interestingly enough, I taught most of the team’s returning seniors and juniors during my time at Immaculate Conception Elementary School,” Joas said. “I look forward to working with them again.”

Joas will begin work immediately as the 2020-21 season approaches.

“I am extremely humbled and excited to return to Regis High School as the coach of the Girls Basketball program,” Joas said. “Regis has held and still holds a very special place for my family and myself. The Girls Basketball program has had a long and successful history. I am eager to get to work to ensure we continue to build a program that is not only successful, but also one that makes the Regis community and the city of Eau Claire proud!”