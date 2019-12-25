CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -- Smooth, fresh ice to skate, glide, and cut on, ultimately trying to put the puck in the back of the net, or just take a nice stroll on your blades, we all know how the name of the machine that creates a near-immaculate skating surface: the Zamboni, of course. But do we know how it actually goes about laying that fine layer of ice? Let’s take a closer look.
The Zamboni: How it Works
