Three Blugolds earn CCM/AHCA All-American honors

The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire men's hockey team had three players selected as CCM/AHCA All-Americans for 2019-20. Jake Bresser (Sr. – Eau Claire, WI/Memorial) and Zach Dyment (Jr. – Abbotsford, BC/Yale Secondary) were both were named to the first team, and Adam Parsells (Jr. – Wausau, WI/West) was named to the second team.

The three players receiving All-American status were named as All-WIAC First Team recipients in early March and Bresser earned the 2020 Max Sparger Scholar-Athlete award. The Blugolds were crowned 2020 WIAC Tournament champions and were co-champions for the regular season this year. They also earned their first NCAA Tournament bid since the 2013 season.

Bresser, Dyment, and Parsells join 33 other Blugold players who have earned the prestigious title of being All-Americans while playing for UW-Eau Claire.

