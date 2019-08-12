Tolan shoots 77 at the first round of the U.S. Amateur

Making his second career start at the U.S. Amateur, Matt Tolan struggled early in his first round at Pinehurst Country Club on his way to finishing 7-over on the day.

Tolan had three double bogeys and three bogeys in his first 18 holes, but did manage birdies on the 12th and 4th holes. He currently sits in 204th place and will have to have a great round to make the cut to match play.

Despite his struggles on Monday, Tolan has had an great summer, highlighted by a second place finish at the Wisconsin State Amateur.

He is scheduled to tee-off on Tuesday at 7:49am.