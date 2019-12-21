Trice, Rivers power Wisconsin past Milwaukee 83-64

D'Mitrick Trice scored a career-high 31 points and Nate Reuvers had 22 points to help Wisconsin overpower Milwaukee 83-64 on Saturday.

The win gave the Badgers (6-5) a sweep against intrastate opponents this season, with victories over Milwaukee, Green Bay and Marquette. Darius Roy delivered 21 points and Te'Jon Lucas, an Illinois transfer in his first season at Milwaukee, had 10 points for the Panthers (5-7), who have lost five straight games. The game marked the Badgers debut of junior Micah Potter, an Ohio State transfer who was denied appeals to play five times by the NCAA's Committee of Legislative Relief.