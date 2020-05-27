Ty Emberson named 2020-21 captain for Wisconsin

Junior defenseman Ty Emberson, an Eau Claire native, will lead the Wisconsin men's hockey program as the 2020-21 team captain.

Emberson, who became an alternative captain during the second half of last season, will lead the Badgers in the 58th season of the modern era.

He posted a goal and nine points in 33 games last season and five goals and 21 points in 70 games in his career on the Wisconsin blue line. He also skated last winter as one of the top performers with the U.S. National Junior Team at the 2020 World Junior Championships.

Emberson is a 2018 third-round draft pick (78th overall) by the Arizona Coyotes.

Joining Emberson as an alternate captain is senior forward and Madison native Tarek Baker, who served in a similar capacity last season. Baker boasts 21 goals and 51 career points through three seasons at UW.

Junior defenseman and Barrington, Illinois, native Tyler Inamoto and senior forward and Madison native Ty Pelton-Byce will also wear an 'A' on their sweaters. Inamoto has four goals and 18 points in 106 college games. He's a 2017 fifth-round pick (133rd overall) by the Florida Panthers. In his first season as a Badger last year, Pelton-Byce recorded nine goals and 24 points in 32 games to rank among the squad's top-five scorers.

With Pelton-Byce named an alternate captain, he along with his father, John, will become the first father-son duo to wear a letter on their jersey in Wisconsin hockey history.