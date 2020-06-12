UW Athletics emphasizing importance of Election Day

The University of Wisconsin Department of Athletics will be engaging with Badger student-athletes to encourage and support voting on November 3.

"I have asked our coaching staffs to forego athletics-related activities for our student-athletes on Election Day, November 3, 2020," said Barry Alvarez, UW Director of Athletics. "Our objective is not to tell them who to vote for. We just want them to exercise their responsibility to have their voices heard and vote. I want to make that as easy as possible for them."

There are 23 teams and more than 800 student-athletes at Wisconsin.