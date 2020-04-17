UW-Eau Claire men's hockey announces team awards

The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire men's hockey team has announced their team awards for the 2019-20 season.

Jake Bresser (Sr. – Eau Claire, WI/Memorial) was awarded the Richard G. O'Brien Excellence Award and the Jeff Jaraczewski Most Valuable Player Award. Bresser led the Blugolds this year in goals (16), assists (17), and points (33). Through his four years at Eau Claire, Bresser has tallied 72 points in 92 games played. He was also named the 2020 WIAC Max Sparger Scholar-Athlete Award Winner.

Another senior receiving an award in his final season was Logan Von Ruden (Sr. – Northfield, MN). Von Ruden was voted the Most Dedicated award for the 2019-20 season. As the captain this year, he played in 26 games, was crucial in all defensive zone areas, and was named to the All-WIAC Honorable Mention team.

Nick Techel (Fr. – Wausau,WI/West) received the Top Freshman award in his first year at Eau Claire. He tallied 10 points in 25 games and was also named the Most Outstanding Rookie during the 2019 Primelink Shootout tournament hosted by Plattsburgh State (NY).

All awards were voted on by players and staff of the Blugold hockey team.

The Blugolds finished their season with a record of 22-4-2 and 11-3-1 in conference play. They were winners of the 2019 Primelink Shootout, were WIAC Regular Season Champions, and took home the Commissioner's Cup Title after winning the 2020 WIAC Tournament.

They earned an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2013.