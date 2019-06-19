Varsho wins 500th game as Eau Claire Express Manager

With his team's 4-2 victory over Thunder Bay, Eau Claire Express Manager Dale Varsho hit a milestone as he won his 500th game.

Varsho has been the Express manager since they came into the Northwoods League in 2005. He is the longest tenured and winningest manager in the league's history.

Overall, Varsho is 500-501 in his managerial career with the Express.

The win brought Eau Claire's record to 12-12 in 2019 and in the hunt for the Great Plains East Division first half title. They head to Waterloo for an important series with the Bucks starting Thursday.

