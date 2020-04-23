MINNEAPOLIS, Minn (AP) The Minnesota Vikings have taken LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson with the 22nd overall pick in the NFL draft. The slot came from Buffalo in the trade that sent wide receiver Stefon Diggs to the Bills. Jefferson set a school record with 111 receptions in 2019 for the national champions. The Vikings also have the 25th overall selection in the first round.
Vikings draft LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson at No. 22
