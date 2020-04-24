MINNEAPOLIS, Minn (AP)-- The Minnesota Vikings have chosen Boise State offensive tackle Ezra Cleveland with their second-round pick in the NFL draft. Cleveland was the 58th overall selection. The 6-foot-6, 311-pound Cleveland was a three-year starter at left tackle in college. With the 89th overall selection, the Vikings used their first third-round pick on Mississippi State cornerback Cameron Dantzler.
Vikings draft OT Ezra Cleveland, CB Cameron Dantzler
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn (AP)-- The Minnesota Vikings have chosen Boise State offensive tackle Ezra Cleveland with their second-round pick in the NFL draft. Cleveland was the 58th overall selection. The 6-foot-6, 311-pound Cleveland was a three-year starter at left tackle in college. With the 89th overall selection, the Vikings used their first third-round pick on Mississippi State cornerback Cameron Dantzler.