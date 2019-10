WIAA Prep Football Playoff Match-ups

The WIAA has released their pairings for the football playoffs. (A link to the brackets can be found at the bottom of the page)

Division 1

Group A:

(#8) Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln (4-5) at (#1) Kimberly (9-0) @Kimberly - Friday, 07:00 PM

(#7) Eau Claire Memorial (5-4) at (#2) Appleton North (6-3) @Appleton North - Friday, 07:00 PM

(#6) D.C. Everest (5-4) at (#3) Appleton East (6-3) @Appleton East - Friday, 07:00 PM

(#5) Hudson (4-5) at (#4) Neenah (4-5) @Neenah - Friday, 07:00 PM

Group B:

(#8) Milwaukee Bradley Technical/Milw Arts (5-4) at (#1) Bay Port (9-0) @Bay Port - Friday, 07:00 PM

(#7) Manitowoc Lincoln (4-5) at (#2) Marquette (6-3) @Marquette - Friday, 07:00 PM

(#6) Milwaukee Marshall / Carmen Northwest / Juneau / Languages (6-3) at (#3) Milwaukee King (9-0) @Milwaukee King - Friday, 07:00 PM

(#5) Green Bay Preble (5-4) at (#4) Milwaukee Riverside/Golda Meir (8-1) @Milwaukee Riverside/Golda Meir - Friday, 07:00 PM

Group C:

(#8) Madison West (4-5) at (#1) Madison Memorial (9-0) @Madison Memorial - Friday, 07:00 PM

(#7) Arrowhead (4-5) at (#2) Fond du Lac (8-1) @Fond du Lac - Friday, 07:00 PM

(#6) Sun Prairie (6-3) at (#3) Verona (7-2) @Verona - Friday, 07:00 PM

(#5) Madison La Follette (6-3) at (#4) Middleton (7-2) @Middleton - Friday, 07:00 PM

Group D:

(#8) Milwaukee Pulaski/Carmen South/Carmen Southeast (4-4) at (#1) Muskego (9-0) @Muskego - Friday, 07:00 PM

(#7) Kenosha Bradford/Reuther (3-6) at (#2) Franklin (8-1) @Franklin - Friday, 07:00 PM

(#6) Racine Case (4-5) at (#3) Kenosha Indian Trail (7-2) @Kenosha Indian Trail - Friday, 07:00 PM

(#5) Oak Creek (5-4) at (#4) Mukwonago (6-3) @Mukwonago - Friday, 07:00 PM

Division 2

Group A:

(#8) Chippewa Falls (3-6) at (#1) Pulaski (8-1) @Pulaski - Friday, 07:00 PM

(#7) De Pere (4-5) at (#2) Hortonville (8-1) @Hortonville - Friday, 07:00 PM

(#6) Green Bay Southwest (4-5) at (#3) Kaukauna (6-3) @Kaukauna - Friday, 07:00 PM

(#5) Marshfield (6-3) at (#4) Superior (7-2) @Superior - Friday, 07:00 PM

Group B:

(#8) West Bend East (4-5) at (#1) Brookfield Central (7-2) @Brookfield Central - Friday, 07:00 PM

(#7) Cedarburg (4-5) at (#2) Menomonee Falls (7-2) @Menomonee Falls - Friday, 07:00 PM

(#6) Germantown (5-4) at (#3) Homestead (7-2) @Homestead - Friday, 07:00 PM

(#5) Slinger (6-3) at (#4) Brookfield East (7-2) @Brookfield East - Friday, 07:00 PM

Group C:

(#8) Oregon (4-5) at (#1) Hartford (9-0) @Hartford - Friday, 07:00 PM

(#7) Monona Grove (4-5) at (#2) Waunakee (8-1) @Waunakee - Friday, 07:00 PM

(#6) La Crosse Central (5-4) at (#3) Milton (8-1) @Milton - Friday, 07:00 PM

(#5) Holmen (6-3) at (#4) Watertown (6-3) @Watertown - Friday, 07:00 PM

Group D:

(#8) South Milwaukee (6-3) at (#1) Waterford (8-1) @Waterford - Friday, 07:00 PM

(#7) Milwaukee Reagan (7-2) at (#2) Wilmot (8-1) @Wilmot - Friday, 07:00 PM

(#6) Kettle Moraine (4-5) at (#3) Waukesha West (6-3) @Waukesha West - Friday, 07:00 PM

(#5) Badger (6-3) at (#4) Burlington (7-2) @Burlington - Friday, 07:00 PM

Division 3

Group A:

(#8) Lakeland (6-3) at (#1) Menomonie (8-1) @ UW Stout - Friday, 07:00 PM

(#7) Hayward / La Courte Oreilles (6-3) at (#2) Medford (9-0) @ Medford - Friday, 07:00 PM

(#6) Rhinelander (6-3) at (#3) River Falls (7-2) @ UW - River Falls - Friday, 07:00 PM

(#5) Mosinee (6-3) at (#4) New Richmond (7-2) @ New Richmond Middle School - Friday, 07:00 PM

Group B:

(#8) Shawano (5-4) at (#1) West De Pere (9-0) @West De Pere - Friday, 07:00 PM

(#7) Whitefish Bay (5-4) at (#2) Menasha (8-1) @Menasha - Friday, 07:00 PM

(#6) Fox Valley Lutheran (7-2) at (#3) New London (7-2) @New London - Friday, 07:00 PM

(#5) Grafton (6-3) at (#4) Ashwaubenon (7-2) @Ashwaubenon - Friday, 07:00 PM

Group C:

(#8) McFarland (6-3) at (#1) DeForest (9-0) @DeForest - Friday, 07:00 PM

(#7) Monroe (5-4) at (#2) Onalaska (8-1) @Onalaska - Friday, 07:00 PM

(#6) Sauk Prairie (6-3) at (#3) Stoughton (7-2) @Stoughton - Friday, 07:00 PM

(#5) Sparta (7-2) at (#4) Reedsburg (7-2) @Reedsburg - Friday, 07:00 PM

Group D:

(#8) Union Grove (4-5) at (#1) New Berlin Eisenhower (8-1) @New Berlin Eisenhower - Friday, 07:00 PM

(#7) Wisconsin Lutheran (4-5) at (#2) Plymouth (8-1) @Plymouth - Friday, 07:00 PM

(#6) Pewaukee (5-4) at (#3) Whitnall (7-2) @Whitnall - Friday, 07:00 PM

(#5) New Berlin West (8-1) at (#4) Greendale (6-3) @Greendale - Friday, 07:00 PM

Division 4

Group A:

(#8) Northland Pines (5-4) at (#1) Freedom (9-0) @Freedom - Friday, 07:00 PM

(#7) Black River Falls (5-4) at (#2) Baldwin-Woodville (7-2) @Baldwin-Woodville - Friday, 07:00 PM

(#6) Little Chute (5-4) at (#3) Wrightstown (7-2) @Wrightstown - Friday, 07:00 PM

(#5) Saint Croix Central (7-2) at (#4) Osceola (6-3) @Osceola - Friday, 07:00 PM

Group B:

(#8) Campbellsport (3-6) at (#1) Kiel (9-0) @Kiel - Friday, 07:00 PM

(#7) Winneconne (6-3) at (#2) Sheboygan Falls (7-2) @Sheboygan Falls - Friday, 07:00 PM

(#6) Ripon (4-5) at (#3) Berlin (7-2) @Berlin - Friday, 07:00 PM

(#5) Xavier (5-4) at (#4) Denmark (6-3) @Denmark - Friday, 07:00 PM

Group C:

(#8) Big Foot (4-5) at (#1) Evansville (8-1) @Evansville - Friday, 07:00 PM

(#7) Brodhead/Juda (4-5) at (#2) River Valley (8-1) @River Valley - Friday, 07:00 PM

(#6) Mauston (6-3) at (#3) Edgerton (8-1) @Edgerton - Friday, 07:00 PM

(#5) Lakeside Lutheran (5-4) at (#4) Jefferson (6-3) @Jefferson - Friday, 07:00 PM

Group D:

(#8) Obama SCTE (3-6) at (#1) Catholic Memorial (7-2) @ Catholic Memorial - Schneider Stadium, Carroll U - Friday, 07:00 PM

(#7) Saint Francis (6-3) at (#2) Lake Mills (8-1) @Lake Mills - Friday, 07:00 PM

(#6) University School of Milwaukee (5-4) at (#3) Martin Luther (7-2) @Martin Luther - Friday, 07:00 PM

(#5) East Troy (5-4) at (#4) Kewaskum (5-4) @Kewaskum - Friday, 07:00 PM

Division 5

Group A:

(#8) Nekoosa (4-5) at (#1) Northwestern (9-0) @Northwestern - Friday, 07:00 PM

(#7) Spooner (4-5) at (#2) Stratford (9-0) @Stratford - Friday, 07:00 PM

(#6) Spencer / Columbus Catholic (5-4) at (#3) Bloomer (7-2) @Bloomer - Friday, 07:00 PM

(#5) Saint Croix Falls (5-4) at (#4) Elk Mound (6-3) @Elk Mound - Friday, 07:00 PM

Group B:

(#8) Peshtigo (5-4) at (#1) Amherst (8-0) @Amherst - Friday, 07:00 PM

(#7) Omro (3-6) at (#2) Kewaunee (8-1) @Kewaunee - Friday, 07:00 PM

(#6) Wittenberg-Birnamwood (6-3) at (#3) Chilton (7-2) @Chilton - Friday, 07:00 PM

(#5) Laconia (5-4) at (#4) New Holstein (6-3) @New Holstein - Friday, 07:00 PM

Group C:

(#8) Marshall (2-7) at (#1) Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau (8-1) @Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau - Friday, 07:00 PM

(#7) New Glarus / Monticello (5-4) at (#2) Prairie du Chien (8-1) @Prairie du Chien - Friday, 07:00 PM

(#6) Arcadia (5-4) at (#3) Columbus (6-3) @Columbus - Friday, 07:00 PM

(#5) Platteville (6-3) at (#4) Aquinas (6-3) @Aquinas - Friday, 07:00 PM

Group D:

(#8) Brookfield Academy (5-4) at (#1) Lake Country Lutheran (8-1) @Lake Country Lutheran - Friday, 07:00 PM

(#7) St. John's NW Military Academy (6-3) at (#2) Racine Saint Catherine’s (8-1) @ Kenosha Bradford - Friday, 07:00 PM

(#6) Oostburg (6-3) at (#3) Cedar Grove-Belgium (8-1) @Cedar Grove-Belgium - Friday, 07:00 PM

(#5) Lomira (7-2) at (#4) Horicon / Hustisford (8-1) @Horicon / Hustisford - Friday, 07:00 PM

Division 6

Group A:

(#8) Lake Holcombe/Cornell (5-4) at (#1) Regis (9-0) @Regis - Friday, 07:00 PM

(#7) Durand (4-5) at (#2) Spring Valley (8-1) @Spring Valley - Friday, 07:00 PM

(#6) Grantsburg (6-3) at (#3) Unity (8-1) @Unity - Friday, 07:00 PM

(#5) Colby (7-2) at (#4) Cumberland (8-1) @Cumberland - Friday, 07:00 PM

Group B:

(#8) Crivitz (4-5) at (#1) Abbotsford (9-0) @Abbotsford - Friday, 07:00 PM

(#7) Pardeeville (4-5) at (#2) Manawa (7-2) @Manawa - Friday, 07:00 PM

(#6) Coleman (7-2) at (#3) Bonduel (7-2) @Bonduel - Friday, 07:00 PM

(#5) Markesan (5-3) at (#4) Auburndale (7-2) @Auburndale - Friday, 07:00 PM

Group C:

(#8) Whitehall (4-5) at (#1) Mondovi (9-0) @Mondovi - Friday, 07:00 PM

(#7) Melrose-Mindoro (5-4) at (#2) Mineral Point (9-0) @Mineral Point - Friday, 07:00 PM

(#6) Osseo-Fairchild (5-4) at (#3) Lancaster (8-1) @Lancaster - Friday, 06:00 PM

(#5) Darlington (6-3) at (#4) Benton/Scales Mound IL/Shullsburg (7-1) @Benton/Scales Mound IL/Shullsburg - Friday, 07:00 PM

Group D:

(#8) Ozaukee (4-5) at (#1) Racine Lutheran (9-0) @Racine Lutheran - Friday, 07:00 PM

(#7) Random Lake (6-3) at (#2) Saint Mary's Springs (7-2) @Saint Mary's Springs - Friday, 07:00 PM

(#6) Johnson Creek (7-2) at (#3) Winnebago Lutheran (6-3) @Winnebago Lutheran - Friday, 07:00 PM

(#5) Palmyra-Eagle (7-2) at (#4) Cambridge (8-1) @Cambridge - Friday, 07:00 PM

Division 7

Group A:

(#8) Webster (4-4) at (#1) Bangor (9-0) @Bangor - Friday, 07:00 PM

(#7) Augusta (6-3) at (#2) Blair-Taylor (7-2) @Blair-Taylor - Friday, 07:00 PM

(#6) Clear Lake (5-4) at (#3) Turtle Lake (6-3) @Turtle Lake - Friday, 07:00 PM

(#5) Pepin/Alma (5-4) at (#4) Eleva-Strum (6-3) @Eleva-Strum - Friday, 07:00 PM

Group B:

(#8) Greenwood (6-3) at (#1) Edgar (8-1) @Edgar - Friday, 07:00 PM

(#7) Athens (5-4) at (#2) Almond-Bancroft (9-0) @Almond-Bancroft - Friday, 07:00 PM

(#6) Pittsville (5-3) at (#3) Gilman (7-2) @Gilman - Friday, 07:00 PM

(#5) Loyal (5-4) at (#4) Hurley (7-2) @Hurley - Friday, 07:00 PM

Group C:

(#8) Cashton (5-4) at (#1) Black Hawk/Warren IL (9-0) @Black Hawk/Warren IL - Friday, 07:00 PM

(#7) Highland (5-4) at (#2) Potosi/Cassville (7-2) @Potosi/Cassville - Friday, 07:00 PM

(#6) De Soto (7-2) at (#3) River Ridge (6-3) @River Ridge - Friday, 07:00 PM

(#5) Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca (6-3) at (#4) Ithaca (7-2) @Ithaca - Friday, 07:00 PM

Group D:

(#8) Rosholt (4-5) at (#1) Hilbert (9-0) @Hilbert - Friday, 07:00 PM

(#7) Hillsboro (5-4) at (#2) Lourdes Academy (9-0) @ - Titan Stadium - Friday, 07:00 PM

(#6) Reedsville (5-4) at (#3) Brookwood (7-2) @Brookwood - Friday, 07:00 PM

(#5) Catholic Central (5-4) at (#4) Randolph (7-2) @Randolph - Friday, 07:00 PM