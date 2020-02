WIAA State Wrestling: Day Two Results

Semifinals

D1-106

Semifinal - Greyson Clark (Kaukauna) 44-6 won by decision over Preston Spray (Wis. Rapids Lincoln) 44-4 (Dec 8-4)

Semifinal - Shane Corrigan (De Pere) 45-1 won by major decision over Tyler Klein (Hartford Union) 45-5 (MD 10-1)

D1-113

Semifinal - Justin Groshek (Stevens Point) 45-0 won by major decision over Michael Smith (Appleton North) 34-10 (MD 10-1)

Semifinal - Alec Hunter (Oshkosh West) 41-1 won by decision over Sam Smith (Holmen) 43-4 (Dec 8-2)

D1-120

Semifinal - Mason Campshure (Kaukauna) 37-7 won by fall over Keagan Cliver (Marshfield) 30-8 (Fall 4:43)

Semifinal - Nicolar Rivera (Stoughton) 47-0 won by major decision over Alex Pellowski (Holmen) 35-5 (MD 18-7)

D1-126

Semifinal - Jager Eisch (Kaukauna) 45-3 won by decision over Hayden Halter (Waterford) 45-3 (Dec 4-2)

Semifinal - Michael Parker (Slinger) 46-6 won by decision over Ethan Pogorzelski (Menomonee Falls) 42-8 (Dec 6-4)

D1-132

Semifinal - Cayden Henschel (West Bend East) 46-1 won in tie breaker - 1 over Tyler Goebel (Mukwonago) 42-12 (TB-1 2-1)

Semifinal - Cody Minor (Ashwaubenon) 39-3 won by decision over Jake Stritesky (Badger) 38-5 (Dec 8-4)

D1-138

Semifinal - Jalen Spuhler (Hartford Union) 46-2 won by decision over Brandon Jesse (Baraboo) 39-8 (Dec 3-1)

Semifinal - Mitchell Mesenbrink (Arrowhead) 11-0 won by fall over Jacob Ward (Bay Port) 36-5 (Fall 2:59)

D1-145

Semifinal - Jack Ganos (Arrowhead) 44-3 won by fall over Issac Ortegon (Fond du Lac) 39-7 (Fall 3:00)

Semifinal - Max Ehlen (Burlington) 38-6 won by decision over Drake Hayward (Neenah) 36-7 (Dec 4-3)

D1-152

Semifinal - Noah Mulvaney (Arrowhead) 38-4 won by fall over Luke Mechler (Stoughton) 51-2 (Fall 5:52)

Semifinal - Kaden Reetz (Madison Memorial) 42-0 won by decision over Titus Hammen (Kaukauna) 34-5 (Dec 6-5)

D1-160

Semifinal - Keegan O`Toole (Arrowhead) 46-0 won by fall over Ben Kumprey (Burlington) 34-5 (Fall 2:37)

Semifinal - Colman Karl (Elkhorn Area/Faith Ch.) 44-3 won by decision over Brody Hemauer (DeForest) 39-8 (Dec 2-1)

D1-170

Semifinal - Da`jun Johnson (Whitefish Bay/Dominican/ USM) 36-0 won by decision over Connor Ramage (Ashwaubenon) 41-2 (Dec 8-3)

Semifinal - Marques Fritsche (Tomah) 22-0 won by decision over Lincoln Willett (Oconomowoc) 34-8 (Dec 4-0)

D1-182

Semifinal - John Gunderson (Baraboo) 36-0 won by decision over Sam Skillings (Menomonie) 24-2 (Dec 4-3)

Semifinal - Mason Diel (Arrowhead) 37-2 won by decision over Marcus Hankins (Sauk Prairie) 44-7 (Dec 6-1)

D1-195

Semifinal - Marshall Kools (Neenah) 43-0 won by fall over Ryan Krimpelbein (Mukwonago) 33-8 (Fall 5:33)

Semifinal - Zach Wallace (Burlington) 39-6 won by tech fall over Mitchell Schumann (Janesville Craig) 41-8 (TF-1.5 4:32 (17-2))

D1-220

Semifinal - Brooks Empey (Stoughton) 52-1 won by fall over Nathan Moynihan (Ashwaubenon) 40-4 (Fall 2:23)

Semifinal - Skyler Gill-Howard (Greenfield) 41-3 won by decision over Ben Kawczynski (Oak Creek) 43-3 (Dec 7-2)

D1-285

Semifinal - Max Meeuwsen (Bay Port) 45-1 won by fall over Donoven Acevedo (New Berlin West/Eisen.) 38-3 (Fall 5:58)

Semifinal - Cullen Quick (Menasha) 49-0 won by decision over John Champe (Brookfield East) 40-3 (Dec 2-1)

D2-106

Semifinal - Rhett Koenig (Prairie Du Chien) 50-6 won by decision over Luke Dux (Neillsville/Greenw./Loyal) 35-5 (Dec 8-7)

Semifinal - Chase Beckett (Portage) 44-2 won by major decision over Tommy Brown (Northwestern) 36-8 (MD 8-0)

D2-113

Semifinal - Caleb Meunier (Winneconne) 46-1 won by decision over Tanner Andersen (Gale-Ett.-Tr./Mel.-Min.) 41-10 (Dec 5-3)

Semifinal - Josh Frye (Viroqua) 46-4 won by decision over Wyatt Kaczrowski (Seymour) 42-4 (Dec 3-2)

D2-120

Semifinal - Blaine Brenner (Stanley-Boyd/Owen-Wit.) 44-0 won by fall over Chandler Curtis (Lodi) 36-9 (Fall 3:53)

Semifinal - Tommy Larson (East Troy) 12-0 won by major decision over Kaleb Mannel (Waupaca) 39-12 (MD 9-1)

D2-126

Semifinal - Kaiden Koltz (Wrightstown) 43-10 won by decision over Chad Moegenburg (Wittenberg-Birn.) 43-6 (Dec 4-2)

Semifinal - Jack Severin (Kewaunee) 46-3 won by decision over Evan Wolfe (West Salem/Bangor) 41-9 (Dec 5-4)

D2-132

Semifinal - Lucas Joniaux (Luxemburg-Casco) 46-5 won by decision over Matt Rogge (Prairie Du Chien) 44-7 (Dec 1-0)

Semifinal - Bailey Thelen (Two Rivers) 38-3 won by decision over Jordan Penard (Amery) 38-4 (Dec 2-0)

D2-138

Semifinal - Charlie Stuhl (Ellsworth) 40-2 won by decision over Jessie Tijerina (Portage) 45-1 (Dec 3-2)

Semifinal - Matty Bianchi (Two Rivers) 44-2 won by major decision over Blake Peiffer (Port Washington) 32-7 (MD 11-1)

D2-145

Semifinal - Aidan Medora (St. John`s NW Mil. Ac./Br. Ac.) 28-1 won by major decision over Wyatt Esker (Wittenberg-Birn.) 43-6 (MD 16-5)

Semifinal - Braeden Scoles (Kewaskum) 40-3 won by major decision over Walker Ingham (Amery) 38-5 (MD 14-0)

D2-152

Semifinal - Ben Durocher (Wrightstown) 47-3 won by decision over Colton Nicolay (Lodi) 37-13 (Dec 7-0)

Semifinal - Payton Kostka (Regis/Altoona) 43-3 won by decision over Braden Maertz (Kewaskum) 44-4 (Dec 8-4)

D2-160

Semifinal - Devin Wasley (Saint Croix Central) 44-1 won by decision over Dean Neff (Jefferson) 45-2 (Dec 5-4)

Semifinal - Ellis Pfleger (Grafton) 46-3 won by tech fall over Traeton Saint (Prairie Du Chien) 50-4 (TF-1.5 5:00 (19-4))

D2-170

Semifinal - Clayton Whiting (Oconto Falls) 47-1 won by decision over Bradyn Saint (Prairie Du Chien) 48-7 (Dec 4-3)

Semifinal - Hunter Andersen (Gale-Ett.-Tr./Mel.-Min.) 39-11 won by decision over Sawyer Helmbrecht (Lodi) 36-4 (Dec 9-6)

D2-182

Semifinal - Reece Worachek (Luxemburg-Casco) 47-1 won by decision over Alex Witt (Monroe) 42-7 (Dec 4-0)

Semifinal - Will Schaefer (Belmont/Platteville) 40-6 won by fall over Lucas Schumacher (Port Washington) 35-16 (Fall 1:47)

D2-195

Semifinal - Tyler Hannah (Prairie Du Chien) 52-0 won in sudden victory - 1 over Bryce Burns (Gale-Ett.-Tr./Mel.-Min.) 45-4 (SV-1 3-1)

Semifinal - Quincy Klister (Wrightstown) 44-3 won by decision over Kale Hopke (Amery) 39-4 (Dec 2-1)

D2-220

Semifinal - Jake Rau (Medford) 37-2 won by decision over Marcus Orlandoni (N. Fond Du Lac/St. Mary`s Sp.) 39-3 (Dec 5-3)

Semifinal - Nick Roller (Antigo) 45-5 won by fall over Kyle Dietzen (Omro) 37-10 (Fall 2:00)

D2-285

Semifinal - Gabe Wertel (Denmark) 40-3 won by decision over Logan Peterson (Ellsworth) 38-9 (Dec 7-1)

Semifinal - Tony Matti (Tomahawk) 44-4 won in tie breaker - 1 over Michael Douglas (Belmont/Platteville) 10-3 (TB-1 6-5)

D3-106

Semifinal - Brayden Sonnentag (Cadott) 38-1 won by major decision over Peter Esser (Pittsville) 27-14 (MD 8-0)

Semifinal - Luke Thaemert (Saint Croix Falls) 41-6 won in sudden victory - 1 over Nolan Mckittrick (Royall) 39-4 (SV-1 7-5)

D3-113

Semifinal - Tanner Gerber (Cameron) 47-1 won by fall over Cole Slark (Markesan) 39-6 (Fall 1:41)

Semifinal - Remington Bontreger (Lancaster) 46-2 won by fall over Troy Dolphin (Ken. Christian Life) 50-2 (Fall 3:09)

D3-120

Semifinal - Josiah Berg (Boyceville) 36-4 won by major decision over Colten Klemm (Manawa) 40-8 (MD 11-1)

Semifinal - Cash Stewart (Poynette) 43-1 won by fall over Carter Greening (Weyauwega-Frem.) 43-2 (Fall 4:43)

D3-126

Semifinal - Gavin Drexler (Stratford) 49-0 won by major decision over Javis Pinter (Ken. Christian Life) 44-4 (MD 11-3)

Semifinal - Bo Niewiadomski (Rosholt) 41-4 won by decision over Cael Large (Ozaukee) 33-6 (Dec 8-4)

D3-132

Semifinal - Max Schwabe (Stratford) 47-2 won in sudden victory - 1 over Zach Foley (Cochrane-Foun. City) 37-11 (SV-1 3-0)

Semifinal - Alex Birchman (Fennimore) 37-11 won by fall over Cael Erickson (Cedar Grove-Belgium) 44-3 (Fall 2:47)

D3-138

Semifinal - Dylan Baird (Auburndale) 34-11 won by decision over Aiden Brosinski (De Soto) 38-5 (Dec 11-6)

Semifinal - Karson Casper (Coleman) 42-4 won by decision over Gunnar Hamre (Poynette) 43-2 (Dec 10-4)

D3-145

Semifinal - Kole Marko (Saint Croix Falls) 35-1 won by decision over Kolton Tesarik (Mishicot) 40-10 (Dec 4-3)

Semifinal - Garnett Stebane (Brillion) 38-3 won by decision over Mason Lull (Fennimore) 26-5 (Dec 5-0)

D3-152

Semifinal - Nelson Wahl (Cadott) 28-7 won in sudden victory - 1 over Mason Haas (Amherst) 37-11 (SV-1 11-7)

Semifinal - Aiden Vandenbush (Random Lake) 48-0 won by tech fall over Jacob Heiden (Stratford) 41-9 (TF-1.5 4:58 (19-4))

D3-160

Semifinal - Nolan Springer (Mineral Point) 40-2 won by decision over Devin Dennee (Stratford) 47-3 (Dec 8-5)

Semifinal - William Peters (Chetek-Wey./Pr. F.) 35-5 won by decision over Nick Blaschke (Fennimore) 28-20 (Dec 1-0)

D3-170

Semifinal - Brady Spaeth (Cadott) 45-0 won by major decision over Brandon Zamorano (Horicon) 38-6 (MD 13-1)

Semifinal - Dylan Horstmeyer (Marshall) 48-3 won by decision over Conor Vatland (Westby) 43-6 (Dec 5-2)

D3-182

Semifinal - Trett Joles (Boyceville) 45-1 won by fall over John Bieber (Coleman) 42-2 (Fall 3:36)

Semifinal - Logan Shramek (Blair-Taylor) 36-2 won by decision over Reese Anderson (Rosholt) 40-7 (Dec 3-1)

D3-195

Semifinal - Trevor Dennee (Stratford) 48-1 won by fall over Isaac Banker (Bonduel) 43-6 (Fall 4:00)

Semifinal - Shamus Mclain (Coleman) 41-1 won by decision over Connor Westfall (Athens) 32-8 (Dec 4-2)

D3-220

Semifinal - Ethan Heil (Edgar) 30-0 won by major decision over Cole Ebert (Reedsville) 46-3 (MD 11-2)

Semifinal - Aaron Ragels (Fennimore) 34-3 won by decision over Frank Koeppel (Mishicot) 37-7 (Dec 7-2)

D3-285

Semifinal - Tanner Gaffey (Saint Croix Falls) 45-0 won by decision over Evan Grubbs (Ken. Christian Life) 23-5 (Dec 6-0)

Semifinal - Wade Stanger (Ladysmith) 44-4 won by fall over John Farkas (Amherst) 40-7 (Fall 1:39)

D2/D3 Quarters (Fri. 11:15 a.m.)

D2-106

Quarterfinal - Luke Dux (Neillsville/Greenw./Loyal) 35-5 won by decision over Parker Heintz (Lodi) 36-13 (Dec 6-4)

Quarterfinal - Rhett Koenig (Prairie Du Chien) 50-6 won by decision over Bryce Crowley (Omro) 39-5 (Dec 6-3)

Quarterfinal - Tommy Brown (Northwestern) 36-8 won by decision over Easton Worachek (Luxemburg-Casco) 40-10 (Dec 11-9)

Quarterfinal - Chase Beckett (Portage) 44-2 won by fall over Mason Gill (Shoreland Lutheran) 41-6 (Fall 1:28)

D2-113

Quarterfinal - Tanner Andersen (Gale-Ett.-Tr./Mel.-Min.) 41-10 won by fall over Jayden Price (Pardeeville/Camb.-Fr./Rio) 28-10 (Fall 1:30)

Quarterfinal - Caleb Meunier (Winneconne) 46-1 won by fall over Ryen Hazzard (Edgerton) 39-10 (Fall 2:48)

Quarterfinal - Josh Frye (Viroqua) 46-4 won by decision over Brendan Konitzer (Oconto Falls) 34-14 (Dec 9-2)

Quarterfinal - Wyatt Kaczrowski (Seymour) 42-4 won by major decision over Easton Hull (Waupun) 39-9 (MD 13-5)

D2-120

Quarterfinal - Blaine Brenner (Stanley-Boyd/Owen-Wit.) 44-0 won by tech fall over Andrew Schad (Kiel) 42-7 (TF-1.5 5:04 (15-0))

Quarterfinal - Chandler Curtis (Lodi) 36-9 won in sudden victory - 1 over Devin Gore (Plymouth) 29-12 (SV-1 11-6)

Quarterfinal - Tommy Larson (East Troy) 12-0 won by major decision over Taedon Nichols (Luck/Frederic/Grant./Siren) 39-6 (MD 14-2)

Quarterfinal - Kaleb Mannel (Waupaca) 39-12 won by decision over Treyton Ackman (Spencer/Columbus Cath.) 42-6 (Dec 8-3)

D2-126

Quarterfinal - Chad Moegenburg (Wittenberg-Birn.) 43-6 won by major decision over Jordan Bonte (Baldwin-Woodville) 30-7 (MD 10-2)

Quarterfinal - Kaiden Koltz (Wrightstown) 43-10 won by decision over Joe Boehnlein (Chilton/Hilbert) 42-5 (Dec 5-0)

Quarterfinal - Jack Severin (Kewaunee) 46-3 won by decision over Tyler Hantsbarger (Somerset) 39-7 (Dec 5-0)

Quarterfinal - Evan Wolfe (West Salem/Bangor) 41-9 won in sudden victory - 1 over Austin Scofield (Evansville/Albany) 40-7 (SV-1 3-1)

D2-132

Quarterfinal - Matt Rogge (Prairie Du Chien) 44-7 won by decision over Sawyer Best (Bloomer/Colfax) 47-2 (Dec 5-2)

Quarterfinal - Lucas Joniaux (Luxemburg-Casco) 46-5 won by major decision over Gus Donovan (Richland Center) 40-12 (MD 11-0)

Quarterfinal - Jordan Penard (Amery) 38-4 won by decision over Cale Anderson (Viroqua) 46-4 (Dec 10-4)

Quarterfinal - Bailey Thelen (Two Rivers) 38-3 won by fall over Joah Lund (Kiel) 31-11 (Fall 4:26)

D2-138

Quarterfinal - Charlie Stuhl (Ellsworth) 40-2 won by tech fall over Colby Bernhardt (Waupaca) 35-10 (TF-1.5 4:47 (15-0))

Quarterfinal - Jessie Tijerina (Portage) 45-1 won by decision over Ben Bredael (Freedom) 32-10 (Dec 6-1)

Quarterfinal - Blake Peiffer (Port Washington) 32-7 won by decision over Sam Johnson (Gale-Ett.-Tr./Mel.-Min.) 38-14 (Dec 14-8)

Quarterfinal - Matty Bianchi (Two Rivers) 44-2 won by decision over Max Schmidt (Richland Center) 43-9 (Dec 10-7)

D2-145

Quarterfinal - Wyatt Esker (Wittenberg-Birn.) 43-6 won by decision over Jared Stricker (Ashland) 45-1 (Dec 6-0)

Quarterfinal - Aidan Medora (St. John`s NW Mil. Ac./Br. Ac.) 28-1 won by fall over Billy Dethloff (Wisconsin Dells) 29-13 (Fall 3:34)

Quarterfinal - Walker Ingham (Amery) 38-5 won in sudden victory - 1 over Ethan Schwartz (Denmark) 33-5 (SV-1 5-1)

Quarterfinal - Braeden Scoles (Kewaskum) 40-3 won by decision over Lowell Arnold (Portage) 42-4 (Dec 5-3)

D2-152

Quarterfinal - Colton Nicolay (Lodi) 37-13 won by decision over Bowen Rothbauer (Bloomer/Colfax) 44-4 (Dec 3-0)

Quarterfinal - Ben Durocher (Wrightstown) 47-3 won by major decision over Andrew Forsythe (N. Fond Du Lac/St. Mary`s Sp.) 40-5 (MD 11-3)

Quarterfinal - Payton Kostka (Regis/Altoona) 43-3 won by decision over Tre´veon Bivens (Turner) 39-8 (Dec 7-2)

Quarterfinal - Braden Maertz (Kewaskum) 44-4 won by decision over Reece Piontek (Denmark) 36-10 (Dec 6-2)

D2-160

Quarterfinal - Devin Wasley (Saint Croix Central) 44-1 won by decision over Preston Morgan (Berlin) 42-5 (Dec 3-2)

Quarterfinal - Dean Neff (Jefferson) 45-2 won by decision over Gaven Lisowe (Chilton/Hilbert) 40-8 (Dec 10-4)

Quarterfinal - Ellis Pfleger (Grafton) 46-3 won by decision over Patrick Rielly (Monroe) 32-11 (Dec 5-0)

Quarterfinal - Traeton Saint (Prairie Du Chien) 50-4 won by decision over Adam Kilgas (Little Chute) 37-3 (Dec 13-6)

D2-170

Quarterfinal - Clayton Whiting (Oconto Falls) 47-1 won by decision over Carter Paulson (Rice Lake) 38-3 (Dec 15-8)

Quarterfinal - Bradyn Saint (Prairie Du Chien) 48-7 won by decision over Trent Breckheimer (Chilton/Hilbert) 36-4 (Dec 5-4)

Quarterfinal - Hunter Andersen (Gale-Ett.-Tr./Mel.-Min.) 39-11 won by major decision over Matthew Maitland (Wrightstown) 39-12 (MD 9-0)

Quarterfinal - Sawyer Helmbrecht (Lodi) 36-4 won by major decision over Max Ramberg (Baldwin-Woodville) 38-8 (MD 12-3)

D2-182

Quarterfinal - Alex Witt (Monroe) 42-7 won by decision over Blaine Guthrie (Baldwin-Woodville) 37-7 (Dec 3-2)

Quarterfinal - Reece Worachek (Luxemburg-Casco) 47-1 won by major decision over Aaron Heine (Jefferson) 41-9 (MD 8-0)

Quarterfinal - Will Schaefer (Belmont/Platteville) 40-6 won by major decision over Jacob Summers (Gale-Ett.-Tr./Mel.-Min.) 41-10 (MD 11-2)

Quarterfinal - Lucas Schumacher (Port Washington) 35-16 won by fall over Carter Melton (Spooner/Webster) 35-11 (Fall 2:24)

D2-195

Quarterfinal - Bryce Burns (Gale-Ett.-Tr./Mel.-Min.) 45-4 won by fall over Abram Helsell (Lomira) 37-13 (Fall 0:34)

Quarterfinal - Tyler Hannah (Prairie Du Chien) 52-0 won by fall over Eric Decker (Tomahawk) 37-10 (Fall 1:22)

Quarterfinal - Kale Hopke (Amery) 39-4 won by decision over C.j. Kurczek (Berlin) 38-9 (Dec 7-4)

Quarterfinal - Quincy Klister (Wrightstown) 44-3 won by decision over Drew Ries (Turner) 33-2 (Dec 5-3)

D2-220

Quarterfinal - Jake Rau (Medford) 37-2 won by fall over Mac Strand (Xavier) 29-4 (Fall 3:24)

Quarterfinal - Marcus Orlandoni (N. Fond Du Lac/St. Mary`s Sp.) 39-3 won by major decision over Travis Legrave (Luxemburg-Casco) 29-15 (MD 15-4)

Quarterfinal - Nick Roller (Antigo) 45-5 won by fall over Gunner Hoffmann (Neillsville/Greenw./Loyal) 39-3 (Fall 5:16)

Quarterfinal - Kyle Dietzen (Omro) 37-10 won by decision over Colten Wall (Prairie Du Chien) 17-6 (Dec 7-2)

D2-285

Quarterfinal - Logan Peterson (Ellsworth) 38-9 won by fall over Troy Leibfried (Cuba City/Benton/SW) 41-7 (Fall 5:37)

Quarterfinal - Gabe Wertel (Denmark) 40-3 won by fall over Avery Hull (N. Fond Du Lac/St. Mary`s Sp.) 30-10 (Fall 1:51)

Quarterfinal - Michael Douglas (Belmont/Platteville) 10-3 won by decision over Trevor Daffinson (Gale-Ett.-Tr./Mel.-Min.) 30-6 (Dec 3-2)

Quarterfinal - Tony Matti (Tomahawk) 44-4 won by decision over Evan Ladwig (Plymouth) 36-11 (Dec 5-1)

D3-106

Quarterfinal - Brayden Sonnentag (Cadott) 38-1 won by fall over Jonah Dennis (Riverdale) 42-13 (Fall 1:47)

Quarterfinal - Peter Esser (Pittsville) 27-14 won by decision over Mark Szombathelyi (Random Lake) 34-10 (Dec 7-5)

Quarterfinal - Luke Thaemert (Saint Croix Falls) 41-6 won by decision over Ray Lemieux (Coleman) 35-13 (Dec 6-0)

Quarterfinal - Nolan Mckittrick (Royall) 39-4 won by fall over Mitch Anderson (Clear Lake) 39-7 (Fall 2:34)

D3-113

Quarterfinal - Tanner Gerber (Cameron) 47-1 won by injury default over Jayden Glasbrenner (Fennimore) 35-12 (Inj. 0:00)

Quarterfinal - Cole Slark (Markesan) 39-6 won by fall over Grant Geiger (Brillion) 40-8 (Fall 2:22)

Quarterfinal - Remington Bontreger (Lancaster) 46-2 won by decision over Dominic Leintz (Clear Lake) 43-5 (Dec 12-10)

Quarterfinal - Troy Dolphin (Ken. Christian Life) 50-2 won by fall over Karter Stuttgen (Stratford) 25-6 (Fall 2:28)

D3-120

Quarterfinal - Josiah Berg (Boyceville) 36-4 won by decision over Jericho Helser (Shiocton) 35-11 (Dec 13-6)

Quarterfinal - Colten Klemm (Manawa) 40-8 won by major decision over Luke Blair (Fennimore) 24-6 (MD 16-3)

Quarterfinal - Cash Stewart (Poynette) 43-1 won by fall over Mason Will (Saint Croix Falls) 39-9 (Fall 5:49)

Quarterfinal - Carter Greening (Weyauwega-Frem.) 43-2 won by fall over Tarrin Riley (Mineral Point) 21-9 (Fall 1:58)

D3-126

Quarterfinal - Gavin Drexler (Stratford) 49-0 won by fall over Julian Spriggle (Cochrane-Foun. City) 32-14 (Fall 0:59)

Quarterfinal - Javis Pinter (Ken. Christian Life) 44-4 won by decision over Ashton Miess (Riverdale) 25-7 (Dec 5-0)

Quarterfinal - Bo Niewiadomski (Rosholt) 41-4 won by decision over Tyler Schunck (Shell Lake) 32-12 (Dec 4-0)

Quarterfinal - Cael Large (Ozaukee) 33-6 won by major decision over Noah Krahenbuhl (Pecatonica/Argyle) 40-6 (MD 13-5)

D3-132

Quarterfinal - Max Schwabe (Stratford) 47-2 won by major decision over Joseph Penchi (Aquinas) 38-5 (MD 9-1)

Quarterfinal - Zach Foley (Cochrane-Foun. City) 37-11 won by decision over Jayson Toellner (Bonduel) 39-10 (Dec 3-1)

Quarterfinal - Alex Birchman (Fennimore) 37-11 won by tech fall over Tristan Drier (Cadott) 39-12 (TF-1.5 5:55 (17-1))

Quarterfinal - Cael Erickson (Cedar Grove-Belgium) 44-3 won by fall over Matt Anderson (Clear Lake) 35-11 (Fall 3:00)

D3-138

Quarterfinal - Dylan Baird (Auburndale) 34-11 won by decision over Elijah Lucio (Stratford) 16-3 (Dec 6-3)

Quarterfinal - Aiden Brosinski (De Soto) 38-5 won by decision over Max Sokolski (Bonduel) 43-7 (Dec 8-6)

Quarterfinal - Gunnar Hamre (Poynette) 43-2 won by fall over Calvin Hargrove (Aquinas) 24-12 (Fall 5:58)

Quarterfinal - Karson Casper (Coleman) 42-4 won by decision over Aidan Nutter (Fennimore) 37-10 (Dec 7-5)

D3-145

Quarterfinal - Kole Marko (Saint Croix Falls) 35-1 won in sudden victory - 1 over Sam Kuchta (Coleman) 40-9 (SV-1 7-5)

Quarterfinal - Kolton Tesarik (Mishicot) 40-10 won by decision over Joey Bock (Random Lake) 35-8 (Dec 8-6)

Quarterfinal - Garnett Stebane (Brillion) 38-3 won by decision over Hunter Bruhn (Phillips) 23-7 (Dec 5-2)

Quarterfinal - Mason Lull (Fennimore) 26-5 won by decision over Hayden Kurth (Dodgeland) 34-11 (Dec 9-5)

D3-152

Quarterfinal - Nelson Wahl (Cadott) 28-7 won in sudden victory - 1 over Jason Sedbrook (Iowa-Grant/Highland) 34-12 (SV-1 11-9)

Quarterfinal - Mason Haas (Amherst) 37-11 won by decision over Korben Brown (Parkview) 38-3 (Dec 7-5)

Quarterfinal - Jacob Heiden (Stratford) 41-9 won by major decision over Logan Schneider (Lancaster) 34-12 (MD 11-0)

Quarterfinal - Aiden Vandenbush (Random Lake) 48-0 won by fall over Ryan Roy (Wabeno Area/Laona) 45-7 (Fall 1:48)

D3-160

Quarterfinal - Devin Dennee (Stratford) 47-3 won by fall over Sawyer DeRuyter (Cedar Grove-Belgium) 37-14 (Fall 1:31)

Quarterfinal - Nolan Springer (Mineral Point) 40-2 won by fall over Breed Shepard, jr. (Crandon) 26-6 (Fall 1:07)

Quarterfinal - Nick Blaschke (Fennimore) 28-20 won by decision over Tyler Lovejoy (Laconia) 43-7 (Dec 4-0)

Quarterfinal - William Peters (Chetek-Wey./Pr. F.) 35-5 won by forfeit over Forfeit Forfeit (Coleman) 40-7 (For.)

D3-170

Quarterfinal - Brady Spaeth (Cadott) 45-0 won by fall over Cal Dorota (Iowa-Grant/Highland) 38-10 (Fall 3:31)

Quarterfinal - Brandon Zamorano (Horicon) 38-6 won by fall over Tyler Hach (Riverdale) 34-9 (Fall 2:45)

Quarterfinal - Dylan Horstmeyer (Marshall) 48-3 won by decision over Adam Charnecke (Rosholt) 38-7 (Dec 4-3)

Quarterfinal - Conor Vatland (Westby) 43-6 won by decision over Samuel Schwabe (Random Lake) 45-7 (Dec 8-3)

D3-182

Quarterfinal - Trett Joles (Boyceville) 45-1 won by major decision over Aaron Duenk (Cedar Grove-Belgium) 37-11 (MD 18-7)

Quarterfinal - John Bieber (Coleman) 42-2 won by major decision over Mason Hughes (Mineral Point) 36-10 (MD 13-3)

Quarterfinal - Logan Shramek (Blair-Taylor) 36-2 won by fall over Ben Strehlow (Weyauwega-Frem.) 42-8 (Fall 1:37)

Quarterfinal - Reese Anderson (Rosholt) 40-7 won by decision over Brock Upson (Random Lake) 37-14 (Dec 3-1)

D3-195

Quarterfinal - Trevor Dennee (Stratford) 48-1 won by fall over Sam Galoff (Brillion) 44-7 (Fall 3:26)

Quarterfinal - Isaac Banker (Bonduel) 43-6 won by tech fall over Dustin Wolf (Lancaster) 42-7 (TF-1.5 5:39 (18-3))

Quarterfinal - Connor Westfall (Athens) 32-8 won by fall over Jake Pronschinske (Palmyra-Eagle) 34-11 (Fall 0:54)

Quarterfinal - Shamus Mclain (Coleman) 41-1 won by fall over Raith Bauer (Mondovi) 36-4 (Fall 1:37)

D3-220

Quarterfinal - Ethan Heil (Edgar) 30-0 won by fall over Dylan Nottestad (Westby) 41-12 (Fall 0:45)

Quarterfinal - Cole Ebert (Reedsville) 46-3 won by fall over Lukas David (Johnson Creek) 36-7 (Fall 5:11)

Quarterfinal - Frank Koeppel (Mishicot) 37-7 won in sudden victory - 1 over Ethan Tegels (Cadott) 35-13 (SV-1 3-1)

Quarterfinal - Aaron Ragels (Fennimore) 34-3 won by decision over Milan Monchilovich (Cumberland) 26-8 (Dec 8-4)

D3-285

Quarterfinal - Tanner Gaffey (Saint Croix Falls) 45-0 won by decision over Clay Berra (Aquinas) 33-11 (Dec 2-0)

Quarterfinal - Evan Grubbs (Ken. Christian Life) 23-5 won by decision over Spencer Karban (Coleman) 37-8 (Dec 12-8)

Quarterfinal - Wade Stanger (Ladysmith) 44-4 won by fall over Logan Klaas (Fennimore) 27-12 (Fall 2:25)

Quarterfinal - John Farkas (Amherst) 40-7 won in sudden victory - 1 over Bryce Friday (Markesan) 45-2 (SV-1 5-3)