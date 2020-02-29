WIAA State Wrestling Tournament Results-Saturday

Championship

D1-106

1st Place Match - Greyson Clark (Kaukauna) 45-6 won by fall over Shane Corrigan (De Pere) 45-2 (Fall 1:06)

D1-113

1st Place Match - Justin Groshek (Stevens Point) 46-0 won by major decision over Alec Hunter (Oshkosh West) 41-2 (MD 10-2)

D1-120

1st Place Match - Nicolar Rivera (Stoughton) 48-0 won by fall over Mason Campshure (Kaukauna) 37-8 (Fall 2:27)

D1-126

1st Place Match - Jager Eisch (Kaukauna) 46-3 won by major decision over Michael Parker (Slinger) 46-7 (MD 8-0)

D1-132

1st Place Match - Cayden Henschel (West Bend East) 47-1 won by decision over Cody Minor (Ashwaubenon) 39-4 (Dec 4-2)

D1-138

1st Place Match - Mitchell Mesenbrink (Arrowhead) 12-0 won by decision over Jalen Spuhler (Hartford Union) 46-3 (Dec 3-1)

D1-145

1st Place Match - Max Ehlen (Burlington) 39-6 won by decision over Jack Ganos (Arrowhead) 44-4 (Dec 2-0)

D1-152

1st Place Match - Kaden Reetz (Madison Memorial) 43-0 won by decision over Noah Mulvaney (Arrowhead) 38-5 (Dec 14-8)

D1-160

1st Place Match - Keegan O`Toole (Arrowhead) 47-0 won by fall over Colman Karl (Elkhorn Area/Faith Ch.) 44-4 (Fall 2:49)

D1-170

1st Place Match - Da`jun Johnson (Whitefish Bay/Dominican/ USM) 37-0 won by forfeit over Marques Fritsche (Tomah) 22-1 (For.)

D1-182

1st Place Match - Mason Diel (Arrowhead) 38-2 won by decision over John Gunderson (Baraboo) 36-1 (Dec 9-7)

D1-195

1st Place Match - Marshall Kools (Neenah) 44-0 won by fall over Zach Wallace (Burlington) 39-7 (Fall 3:05)

D1-220

1st Place Match - Brooks Empey (Stoughton) 53-1 won by fall over Skyler Gill-Howard (Greenfield) 41-4 (Fall 0:28)

D1-285

1st Place Match - Max Meeuwsen (Bay Port) 46-1 won by decision over Cullen Quick (Menasha) 49-1 (Dec 5-2)

D2-106

1st Place Match - Rhett Koenig (Prairie Du Chien) 51-6 won in sudden victory - 1 over Chase Beckett (Portage) 44-3 (SV-1 7-5)

D2-113

1st Place Match - Caleb Meunier (Winneconne) 47-1 won by fall over Josh Frye (Viroqua) 46-5 (Fall 3:29)

D2-120

1st Place Match - Blaine Brenner (Stanley-Boyd/Owen-Wit.) 45-0 won by decision over Tommy Larson (East Troy) 12-1 (Dec 7-4)

D2-126

1st Place Match - Jack Severin (Kewaunee) 47-3 won by decision over Kaiden Koltz (Wrightstown) 43-11 (Dec 6-3)

D2-132

1st Place Match - Lucas Joniaux (Luxemburg-Casco) 47-5 won by decision over Bailey Thelen (Two Rivers) 38-4 (Dec 3-1)

D2-138

1st Place Match - Matty Bianchi (Two Rivers) 45-2 won by decision over Charlie Stuhl (Ellsworth) 40-3 (Dec 3-1)

D2-145

1st Place Match - Braeden Scoles (Kewaskum) 41-3 won by fall over Aidan Medora (St. John`s NW Mil. Ac./Br. Ac.) 28-2 (Fall 6:44)

D2-152

1st Place Match - Ben Durocher (Wrightstown) 48-3 won by fall over Payton Kostka (Regis/Altoona) 43-4 (Fall 1:23)

D2-160

1st Place Match - Ellis Pfleger (Grafton) 47-3 won by major decision over Devin Wasley (Saint Croix Central) 44-2 (MD 21-9)

D2-170

1st Place Match - Clayton Whiting (Oconto Falls) 48-1 won by tech fall over Hunter Andersen (Gale-Ett.-Tr./Mel.-Min.) 39-12 (TF-1.5 2:53 (17-1))

D2-182

1st Place Match - Reece Worachek (Luxemburg-Casco) 48-1 won by decision over Will Schaefer (Belmont/Platteville) 40-7 (Dec 7-2)

D2-195

1st Place Match - Tyler Hannah (Prairie Du Chien) 53-0 won in tie breaker - 1 over Quincy Klister (Wrightstown) 44-4 (TB-1 4-1)

D2-220

1st Place Match - Jake Rau (Medford) 38-2 won by fall over Nick Roller (Antigo) 45-6 (Fall 5:38)

D2-285

1st Place Match - Gabe Wertel (Denmark) 41-3 won by decision over Tony Matti (Tomahawk) 44-5 (Dec 11-5)

D3-106

1st Place Match - Brayden Sonnentag (Cadott) 39-1 won by decision over Luke Thaemert (Saint Croix Falls) 41-7 (Dec 6-0)

D3-113

1st Place Match - Tanner Gerber (Cameron) 48-1 won by decision over Remington Bontreger (Lancaster) 46-3 (Dec 11-8)

D3-120

1st Place Match - Cash Stewart (Poynette) 44-1 won in tie breaker - 1 over Josiah Berg (Boyceville) 36-5 (TB-1 4-3)

D3-126

1st Place Match - Gavin Drexler (Stratford) 50-0 won by fall over Bo Niewiadomski (Rosholt) 41-5 (Fall 4:43)

D3-132

1st Place Match - Alex Birchman (Fennimore) 38-11 won by decision over Max Schwabe (Stratford) 47-3 (Dec 8-6)

D3-138

1st Place Match - Karson Casper (Coleman) 43-4 won in sudden victory - 1 over Dylan Baird (Auburndale) 34-12 (SV-1 4-2)

D3-145

1st Place Match - Kole Marko (Saint Croix Falls) 36-1 won by decision over Garnett Stebane (Brillion) 38-4 (Dec 2-0)

D3-152

1st Place Match - Aiden Vandenbush (Random Lake) 49-0 won by tech fall over Nelson Wahl (Cadott) 28-8 (TF-1.5 5:16 (17-2))

D3-160

1st Place Match - Nolan Springer (Mineral Point) 41-2 won by fall over William Peters (Chetek-Wey./Pr. F.) 35-6 (Fall 1:48)

D3-170

1st Place Match - Brady Spaeth (Cadott) 46-0 won by fall over Dylan Horstmeyer (Marshall) 48-4 (Fall 2:49)

D3-182

1st Place Match - Trett Joles (Boyceville) 46-1 won by fall over Logan Shramek (Blair-Taylor) 36-3 (Fall 3:51)

D3-195

1st Place Match - Trevor Dennee (Stratford) 49-1 won by decision over Shamus Mclain (Coleman) 41-2 (Dec 9-4)

D3-220

1st Place Match - Ethan Heil (Edgar) 31-0 won by fall over Aaron Ragels (Fennimore) 34-4 (Fall 1:38)

D3-285

1st Place Match - Tanner Gaffey (Saint Croix Falls) 46-0 won by decision over Wade Stanger (Ladysmith) 44-5 (Dec 3-0)

3rds

D1-106

3rd Place Match - Tyler Klein (Hartford Union) 47-5 won by decision over Preston Spray (Wis. Rapids Lincoln) 45-5 (Dec 7-2)

D1-113

3rd Place Match - Jaden Verhagen (Kaukauna) 46-7 won by decision over Jaden Bird (Burlington) 37-7 (Dec 9-2)

D1-120

3rd Place Match - Alex Pellowski (Holmen) 37-5 won by fall over Kale Roth (Stevens Point) 40-11 (Fall 2:28)

D1-126

3rd Place Match - Hayden Halter (Waterford) 47-3 won by decision over Bryce Jankowski (Cedarburg) 42-4 (Dec 7-1)

D1-132

3rd Place Match - Joshua Cherba (Waterford) 42-11 won by decision over Jake Stritesky (Badger) 39-6 (Dec 8-3)

D1-138

3rd Place Match - Connor Thorpe (Brookfield East) 47-5 won by decision over Jacob Ward (Bay Port) 37-6 (Dec 9-6)

D1-145

3rd Place Match - Gavin Model (Stoughton) 51-5 won by decision over Noah Leisgang (Ashwaubenon) 39-6 (Dec 4-0)

D1-152

3rd Place Match - Luke Mechler (Stoughton) 53-2 won by decision over Titus Hammen (Kaukauna) 35-6 (Dec 9-3)

D1-160

3rd Place Match - Ben Kumprey (Burlington) 36-5 won by decision over Brody Hemauer (DeForest) 40-9 (Dec 8-1)

D1-170

3rd Place Match - Connor Ramage (Ashwaubenon) 43-2 won by decision over Gabe Carter (D.C. Everest) 43-3 (Dec 6-1)

D1-182

3rd Place Match - Sam Skillings (Menomonie) 26-2 won by fall over Qwade Gehring (Burlington) 42-6 (Fall 0:37)

D1-195

3rd Place Match - Ryan Krimpelbein (Mukwonago) 35-8 won by decision over Drake Anderson (Bay Port) 42-8 (Dec 8-5)

D1-220

3rd Place Match - Orion Boe (D.C. Everest) 47-2 won by decision over Nathan Moynihan (Ashwaubenon) 41-5 (Dec 12-9)

D1-285

3rd Place Match - Zach Iribarren (Merrill) 49-3 won by fall over Tyler Pitcel (Mukwonago) 42-10 (Fall 2:48)

D2-106

3rd Place Match - Luke Dux (Neillsville/Greenw./Loyal) 37-5 won by decision over Parker Heintz (Lodi) 37-14 (Dec 5-1)

D2-113

3rd Place Match - Wyatt Kaczrowski (Seymour) 44-4 won by decision over Tanner Andersen (Gale-Ett.-Tr./Mel.-Min.) 42-11 (Dec 4-3)

D2-120

3rd Place Match - Chandler Curtis (Lodi) 38-9 won by decision over Andrew Schad (Kiel) 43-8 (Dec 6-1)

D2-126

3rd Place Match - Joe Boehnlein (Chilton/Hilbert) 44-5 won by decision over Tyler Hantsbarger (Somerset) 40-8 (Dec 8-6)

D2-132

3rd Place Match - Matt Rogge (Prairie Du Chien) 46-7 won by decision over Jordan Penard (Amery) 39-5 (Dec 4-0)

D2-138

3rd Place Match - Jessie Tijerina (Portage) 47-1 won by decision over Blake Peiffer (Port Washington) 33-8 (Dec 10-4)

D2-145

3rd Place Match - Ethan Schwartz (Denmark) 35-5 won by decision over Jared Stricker (Ashland) 46-2 (Dec 7-0)

D2-152

3rd Place Match - Bowen Rothbauer (Bloomer/Colfax) 46-4 won by decision over Colton Nicolay (Lodi) 38-14 (Dec 6-1)

D2-160

3rd Place Match - Dean Neff (Jefferson) 47-2 won by major decision over Gaven Lisowe (Chilton/Hilbert) 41-9 (MD 12-3)

D2-170

3rd Place Match - Max Ramberg (Baldwin-Woodville) 40-8 won by decision over Trent Breckheimer (Chilton/Hilbert) 37-5 (Dec 5-1)

D2-182

3rd Place Match - Blaine Guthrie (Baldwin-Woodville) 39-7 won by decision over Alex Witt (Monroe) 43-8 (Dec 5-1)

D2-195

3rd Place Match - Bryce Burns (Gale-Ett.-Tr./Mel.-Min.) 47-4 won by fall over Eric Decker (Tomahawk) 38-11 (Fall 2:09)

D2-220

3rd Place Match - Marcus Orlandoni (N. Fond Du Lac/St. Mary`s Sp.) 41-3 won by decision over Mac Strand (Xavier) 30-5 (Dec 6-3)

D2-285

3rd Place Match - Logan Peterson (Ellsworth) 40-9 won by decision over Troy Leibfried (Cuba City/Benton/SW) 42-8 (Dec 6-5)

D3-106

3rd Place Match - Nolan Mckittrick (Royall) 41-4 won by major decision over Mitch Anderson (Clear Lake) 40-8 (MD 11-3)

D3-113

3rd Place Match - Troy Dolphin (Ken. Christian Life) 52-2 won by fall over Cole Slark (Markesan) 40-7 (Fall 1:52)

D3-120

3rd Place Match - Colten Klemm (Manawa) 42-8 won by fall over Carter Greening (Weyauwega-Frem.) 44-3 (Fall 2:34)

D3-126

3rd Place Match - Javis Pinter (Ken. Christian Life) 46-4 won by decision over Cael Large (Ozaukee) 34-7 (Dec 8-3)

D3-132

3rd Place Match - Cael Erickson (Cedar Grove-Belgium) 46-3 won by decision over Zach Foley (Cochrane-Foun. City) 38-12 (Dec 4-1)

D3-138

3rd Place Match - Aiden Brosinski (De Soto) 40-5 won by decision over Gunnar Hamre (Poynette) 44-3 (Dec 9-4)

D3-145

3rd Place Match - Mason Lull (Fennimore) 28-5 won by decision over Kolton Tesarik (Mishicot) 41-11 (Dec 6-2)

D3-152

3rd Place Match - Korben Brown (Parkview) 40-3 won by fall over Ryan Roy (Wabeno Area/Laona) 46-8 (Fall 2:06)

D3-160

3rd Place Match - Devin Dennee (Stratford) 49-3 won by decision over Nick Blaschke (Fennimore) 29-21 (Dec 8-1)

D3-170

3rd Place Match - Samuel Schwabe (Random Lake) 47-7 won by fall over Conor Vatland (Westby) 44-7 (Fall 4:08)

D3-182

3rd Place Match - John Bieber (Coleman) 44-2 won by fall over Reese Anderson (Rosholt) 41-8 (Fall 4:32)

D3-195

3rd Place Match - Connor Westfall (Athens) 34-8 won by fall over Isaac Banker (Bonduel) 44-7 (Fall 4:21)

D3-220

3rd Place Match - Frank Koeppel (Mishicot) 39-7 won in tie breaker - 1 over Ethan Tegels (Cadott) 36-14 (TB-1 2-1)

D3-285

3rd Place Match - Bryce Friday (Markesan) 47-2 won by fall over John Farkas (Amherst) 41-8 (Fall 2:42)

5ths

D1-106

5th Place Match - Joey Showalter (Elkhorn Area/Faith Ch.) 42-8 won by decision over Noah Tonsor (Slinger) 39-12 (Dec 6-2)

D1-113

5th Place Match - Sam Smith (Holmen) 44-5 won by fall over Michael Smith (Appleton North) 34-12 (Fall 2:37)

D1-120

5th Place Match - Keagan Cliver (Marshfield) 31-9 won by fall over Jacob Wisinski (Mukwonago) 34-11 (Fall 2:02)

D1-126

5th Place Match - Joseph Mendoza (Racine Park) 41-5 won by fall over Ethan Pogorzelski (Menomonee Falls) 42-10 (Fall 2:13)

D1-132

5th Place Match - Tyler Goebel (Mukwonago) 43-13 won by decision over Brett Franklin (Marshfield) 28-8 (Dec 8-2)

D1-138

5th Place Match - Brandon Jesse (Baraboo) 40-9 won by decision over Andrew Lopez (De Pere) 43-7 (Dec 5-2)

D1-145

5th Place Match - Drake Hayward (Neenah) 37-8 won by fall over Issac Ortegon (Fond du Lac) 39-9 (Fall 2:04)

D1-152

5th Place Match - Cody Welker (Burlington) 30-7 won by decision over Cole Hansen (Mukwonago) 39-16 (Dec 7-3)

D1-160

5th Place Match - Crosby Schlosser (West Bend East) 41-9 won by forfeit over Ross Kaz (Chippewa Falls) 27-12 (For.)

D1-170

5th Place Match - Lincoln Willett (Oconomowoc) 35-9 won in sudden victory - 1 over Joe Sklenar (Pewaukee) 41-15 (SV-1 6-4)

D1-182

5th Place Match - Marcus Hankins (Sauk Prairie) 45-8 won by decision over Thomas Witkins (Fort Atkinson) 41-9 (Dec 3-2)

D1-195

5th Place Match - Amir Blevins (West Allis Central) 38-3 won by decision over Mitchell Schumann (Janesville Craig) 41-10 (Dec 8-7)

D1-220

5th Place Match - Keith Tourtillott (Shawano Com.) 38-7 won by injury default over Ben Kawczynski (Oak Creek) 43-5 (Inj. 0:52)

D1-285

5th Place Match - Donoven Acevedo (New Berlin West/Eisen.) 39-4 won by fall over John Champe (Brookfield East) 40-5 (Fall 1:25)

D2-106

5th Place Match - Easton Worachek (Luxemburg-Casco) 41-11 won by fall over Tommy Brown (Northwestern) 36-10 (Fall 4:54)

D2-113

5th Place Match - Brendan Konitzer (Oconto Falls) 35-15 won by fall over Jayden Price (Pardeeville/Camb.-Fr./Rio) 28-12 (Fall 2:23)

D2-120

5th Place Match - Treyton Ackman (Spencer/Columbus Cath.) 43-7 won by major decision over Kaleb Mannel (Waupaca) 39-14 (MD 8-0)

D2-126

5th Place Match - Chad Moegenburg (Wittenberg-Birn.) 44-7 won by decision over Evan Wolfe (West Salem/Bangor) 41-11 (Dec 8-2)

D2-132

5th Place Match - Sawyer Best (Bloomer/Colfax) 48-3 won by medical forfeit over Cale Anderson (Viroqua) 46-6 (M. For.)

D2-138

5th Place Match - Max Schmidt (Richland Center) 44-10 won by fall over Colby Bernhardt (Waupaca) 35-12 (Fall 0:26)

D2-145

5th Place Match - Walker Ingham (Amery) 39-6 won by decision over Wyatt Esker (Wittenberg-Birn.) 43-8 (Dec 7-4)

D2-152

5th Place Match - Braden Maertz (Kewaskum) 45-5 won by decision over Tre´veon Bivens (Turner) 39-10 (Dec 5-2)

D2-160

5th Place Match - Traeton Saint (Prairie Du Chien) 51-5 won by fall over Patrick Rielly (Monroe) 32-13 (Fall 4:53)

D2-170

5th Place Match - Bradyn Saint (Prairie Du Chien) 49-8 won by forfeit over Sawyer Helmbrecht (Lodi) 36-6 (For.)

D2-182

5th Place Match - Jacob Summers (Gale-Ett.-Tr./Mel.-Min.) 42-11 won by decision over Lucas Schumacher (Port Washington) 35-18 (Dec 5-0)

D2-195

5th Place Match - Drew Ries (Turner) 34-3 won by fall over Kale Hopke (Amery) 39-6 (Fall 4:09)

D2-220

5th Place Match - Kyle Dietzen (Omro) 38-11 won by decision over Gunner Hoffmann (Neillsville/Greenw./Loyal) 39-5 (Dec 4-1)

D2-285

5th Place Match - Michael Douglas (Belmont/Platteville) 11-4 won by fall over Trevor Daffinson (Gale-Ett.-Tr./Mel.-Min.) 30-8 (Fall 4:56)

D3-106

5th Place Match - Jonah Dennis (Riverdale) 43-14 won by decision over Peter Esser (Pittsville) 27-16 (Dec 10-6)

D3-113

5th Place Match - Grant Geiger (Brillion) 41-9 won by forfeit over Karter Stuttgen (Stratford) 25-8 (For.)

D3-120

5th Place Match - Jericho Helser (Shiocton) 36-12 won by decision over Mason Will (Saint Croix Falls) 39-11 (Dec 8-1)

D3-126

5th Place Match - Ashton Miess (Riverdale) 26-8 won by decision over Noah Krahenbuhl (Pecatonica/Argyle) 40-8 (Dec 5-3)

D3-132

5th Place Match - Joseph Penchi (Aquinas) 39-6 won by major decision over Tristan Drier (Cadott) 39-14 (MD 14-0)

D3-138

5th Place Match - Aidan Nutter (Fennimore) 38-11 won by decision over Max Sokolski (Bonduel) 43-9 (Dec 5-2)

D3-145

5th Place Match - Hunter Bruhn (Phillips) 24-8 won by fall over Sam Kuchta (Coleman) 40-11 (Fall 3:19)

D3-152

5th Place Match - Mason Haas (Amherst) 38-12 won by fall over Jacob Heiden (Stratford) 41-11 (Fall 1:35)

D3-160

5th Place Match - Breed Shepard, jr. (Crandon) 27-7 won by fall over Tyler Lovejoy (Laconia) 43-9 (Fall 0:33)

D3-170

5th Place Match - Tyler Hach (Riverdale) 35-10 won by decision over Brandon Zamorano (Horicon) 38-8 (Dec 8-2)

D3-182

5th Place Match - Mason Hughes (Mineral Point) 37-11 won by fall over Ben Strehlow (Weyauwega-Frem.) 42-10 (Fall 2:15)

D3-195

5th Place Match - Dustin Wolf (Lancaster) 43-8 won by fall over Raith Bauer (Mondovi) 36-6 (Fall 4:21)

D3-220

5th Place Match - Cole Ebert (Reedsville) 47-4 won by decision over Dylan Nottestad (Westby) 41-14 (Dec 3-1)

D3-285

5th Place Match - Spencer Karban (Coleman) 38-9 won by decision over Evan Grubbs (Ken. Christian Life) 23-7 (Dec 6-3)