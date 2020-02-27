WIAA State Individual Wrestling Day 1 Results

D1 - Champ Round 1 (Thurs. 3:00 p.m.)

D1-160

Champ. Round 1 - Colman Karl (Elkhorn Area/Faith Ch.) 43-3 won by fall over Ross Kaz (Chippewa Falls) 25-10 (Fall 2:50)

D1-182

Champ. Round 1 - Sam Skillings (Menomonie) 24-1 won by fall over Simon Doyle (Wauwatosa West/E.) 39-10 (Fall 3:52)

D1-285

Champ. Round 1 - Hayden Larson (Tomah) 37-13 won by decision over Girard Jones (Menomonie) 20-5 (Dec 6-3)

D1 Quarters (Thurs. Evening)

D1-182

Quarterfinal - Sam Skillings (Menomonie) 24-1 won by fall over Qwade Gehring (Burlington) 39-5 (Fall 5:54)

D2/D3 Prelim Round 1 (Thurs. 7:15 p.m.)

D2-106

Champ. Round 1 - Mason Gill (Shoreland Lutheran) 41-4 won by fall over Carson Koss (Gale-Ett.-Tr./Mel.-Min.) 42-9 (Fall 5:03)

D2-113

Champ. Round 1 - Taedon Nichols (Luck/Frederic/Grant./Siren) 39-4 won by fall over Tristen Gilbertson (Belmont/Platteville) 31-12 (Fall 2:42)

D2-126

Champ. Round 1 - Jordan Penard (Amery) 37-3 won by fall over Noah Kilgas (Little Chute) 10-5 (Fall 1:42)

Champ. Round 1 - Bailey Thelen (Two Rivers) 36-3 won by major decision over Bailey Poellinger (Ellsworth) 30-16 (MD 8-0)

D2-138

Champ. Round 1 - Sam Johnson (Gale-Ett.-Tr./Mel.-Min.) 38-12 won by decision over Gavin Kingsley (Wisconsin Dells) 18-10 (Dec 7-6)

Champ. Round 1 - Max Schmidt (Richland Center) 42-8 won by tech fall over Mason Tylee (Amery) 27-8 (TF-1.5 4:26 (15-0))

D2-145

Champ. Round 1 - Walker Ingham (Amery) 37-4 won by major decision over Adam Sauer (Lomira) 45-6 (MD 13-2)

Champ. Round 1 - Braeden Scoles (Kewaskum) 38-3 won by tech fall over Zeke Sigmund (Medford) 40-7 (TF-1.5 4:43 (16-1))

D2-152

Champ. Round 1 - Payton Kostka (Regis/Altoona) 41-3 won by fall over Isaac Blohowiak (Luxemburg-Casco) 22-16 (Fall 2:53)

Champ. Round 1 - Reece Piontek (Denmark) 36-8 won by decision over Carter Huppert (Ellsworth) 33-8 (Dec 7-5)

D2-160

Champ. Round 1 - Patrick Rielly (Monroe) 31-10 won by tech fall over Preston Potaczek (Stanley-Boyd/Owen-Wit.) 25-7 (TF-1.5 4:26 (15-0))

Champ. Round 1 - Traeton Saint (Prairie Du Chien) 49-3 won by tech fall over Chase Peltier (Barron) 34-10 (TF-1.5 4:16 (17-2))

D2-170

Champ. Round 1 - Hunter Andersen (Gale-Ett.-Tr./Mel.-Min.) 37-11 won by fall over Cody Pierron (Port Washington) 23-6 (Fall 1:25)

Champ. Round 1 - Max Ramberg (Baldwin-Woodville) 37-7 won by fall over Brady Wagner (Berlin) 28-12 (Fall 2:43)

D2-182

Champ. Round 1 - Jacob Summers (Gale-Ett.-Tr./Mel.-Min.) 40-9 won by decision over Logan Koel (Wrightstown) 18-5 (Dec 5-0)

Champ. Round 1 - Carter Melton (Spooner/Webster) 35-9 won by decision over Kade Wenninger (Tomahawk) 36-10 (Dec 10-7)

D2-195

Champ. Round 1 - Kale Hopke (Amery) 38-3 won by decision over Carson Lobdell (Darlington/Black Hawk) 27-12 (Dec 7-3)

Champ. Round 1 - Drew Ries (Turner) 32-1 won by decision over Carter Grewe (Abbotsford/Colby) 25-7 (Dec 7-5)

D2-220

Champ. Round 1 - Gunner Hoffmann (Neillsville/Greenw./Loyal) 38-2 won by fall over Jason Klauck (Kiel) 22-8 (Fall 1:38)

Champ. Round 1 - Kyle Dietzen (Omro) 36-9 won by major decision over Kyle Anschutz (Ellsworth) 29-15 (MD 8-0)

D2-285

Champ. Round 1 - Trevor Daffinson (Gale-Ett.-Tr./Mel.-Min.) 29-5 won by decision over Kyle Kroll (Luxemburg-Casco) 41-10 (Dec 1-0)

Champ. Round 1 - Tony Matti (Tomahawk) 42-4 won by decision over Tyler Krizan (Stanley-Boyd/Owen-Wit.) 32-13 (Dec 7-0)

D3-106

Champ. Round 1 - Mitch Anderson (Clear Lake) 38-6 won by fall over Mason Hoopman (Cedar Grove-Belgium) 30-15 (Fall 1:48)

D3-113

Champ. Round 1 - Dominic Leintz (Clear Lake) 43-3 won by decision over Kevin Klemm (Manawa) 34-5 (Dec 9-6)

D3-120

Champ. Round 1 - Tarrin Riley (Mineral Point) 21-7 won by decision over Derick Vollendorf (Ladysmith) 35-11 (Dec 10-5)

D3-126

Champ. Round 1 - Julian Spriggle (Cochrane-Foun. City) 32-12 won in sudden victory - 1 over Will Bieber (Coleman) 38-10 (SV-1 6-4)

Champ. Round 1 - Tyler Schunck (Shell Lake) 32-10 won by decision over James Amacher (Poynette) 30-9 (Dec 11-4)

Champ. Round 1 - Cael Large (Ozaukee) 32-5 won by decision over Nate Stuart (Boyceville) 30-15 (Dec 4-3)

D3-132

Champ. Round 1 - Zach Foley (Cochrane-Foun. City) 36-10 won by fall over Harley Rivera (Ken. Christian Life) 27-11 (Fall 0:39)

Champ. Round 1 - Tristan Drier (Cadott) 38-11 won by decision over Ryan Applebee (Tri-County) 37-8 (Dec 8-4)

Champ. Round 1 - Matt Anderson (Clear Lake) 35-9 won by major decision over Camron Dammann (Pittsville) 27-8 (MD 9-0)

D3-138

Champ. Round 1 - Calvin Hargrove (Aquinas) 24-10 won by decision over Cole Pfeiffer (Cadott) 31-17 (Dec 11-9)

Champ. Round 1 - Aidan Nutter (Fennimore) 36-9 won by tech fall over Ira Bialzik (Boyceville) 25-19 (TF-1.5 6:00 (24-9))

D3-145

Champ. Round 1 - Hayden Kurth (Dodgeland) 34-9 won by fall over Benett Schramski (Cumberland) 22-12 (Fall 5:49)

D3-160

Champ. Round 1 - Nick Blaschke (Fennimore) 27-19 won by fall over Ivan Ruble (Clear Lake) 40-7 (Fall 5:16)

Champ. Round 1 - William Peters (Chetek-Wey./Pr. F.) 33-5 won by fall over Sawyer Willis (Ithaca/Weston) 38-9 (Fall 8:19)

D3-170

Champ. Round 1 - Dylan Horstmeyer (Marshall) 46-3 won by decision over Bryce Best (Flambeau) 38-5 (Dec 8-4)

Champ. Round 1 - Samuel Schwabe (Random Lake) 44-6 won by major decision over Blake Flach (Shell Lake) 31-11 (MD 12-2)

D3-182

Champ. Round 1 - Ben Strehlow (Weyauwega-Frem.) 41-7 won by major decision over Steven Pfeiffer (Cadott) 26-9 (MD 12-2)

Champ. Round 1 - Reese Anderson (Rosholt) 39-6 won by fall over Tucker Lagerstrom (Glenwood City) 29-12 (Fall 5:06)

D3-195

Champ. Round 1 - Raith Bauer (Mondovi) 35-3 won by fall over Cezar Garcia (De Soto) 40-6 (Fall 4:49)

D3-220

Champ. Round 1 - Cole Ebert (Reedsville) 45-2 won by fall over Liam Herrick (Whitehall) 34-8 (Fall 1:46)

Champ. Round 1 - Ethan Tegels (Cadott) 34-12 won by fall over Diego Morales (Cedar Grove-Belgium) 20-15 (Fall 5:17)

Champ. Round 1 - Milan Monchilovich (Cumberland) 26-6 won by fall over Isaiah Hernandez (Ken. Christian Life) 43-6 (Fall 2:47)

D3-285

Champ. Round 1 - Wade Stanger (Ladysmith) 42-4 won by fall over Jaden Bemis (Crivitz) 32-8 (Fall 0:35)

