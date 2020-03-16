WIAC cancels springs sports season

-Following a very deliberative process to allow for the full consideration of the most up-to-date information pertaining to the spread of COVID-19, the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) has announced a set of measures that will be implemented conference-wide effective immediately.

In so doing, the conference was able to consider input provided by the medical community, the decisions rendered recently by the NCAA pertaining to national championships and student-athlete eligibility, as well as steps taken by other NCAA conferences and amateur and professional sports organizations.

Most importantly, the conference endeavored to make responsible decisions that took into account what is in the best short term and long term interest of our campuses and student-athletes while prioritizing the health and safety of the general public.

The following measures will take effect immediately:

1. The spring sports season (i.e., baseball, softball, women’s lacrosse, outdoor track & field, golf and tennis) has been cancelled to include any and all competition.

2. Any and all athletically-related activities (e.g., practice) are suspended indefinitely.

3. All in-person athletic recruiting activities (on- or off-campus) are suspended indefinitely.

4. All in-person conference meetings are to be transitioned to telephone conference calls until further notice.

5. The American Family Insurance/WIAC Student-Athlete Leadership Institute scheduled for April 16-17 is postponed with the possibility of rescheduling the Institute in the fall.