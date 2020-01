Wisconsin All-America center Tyler Biadasz is the latest Badger to declare for the NFL draft.

Biadasz was a unanimous All-America pick and also won the Rimington Trophy as the nation's top center.

He said on Twitter the NFL has been his "biggest dream."

Running back Jonathan Taylor and wide receiver Quintez Cephus also opted for the draft after the Badgers' season ended with a loss to Oregon in the Rose Bowl.

