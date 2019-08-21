Wisconsin WR Quintez Cephus returns to practice

Wisconsin receiver Quintez Cephus has returned to practice and his coach says pending eligibility issues stem from a lack of credits because he was expelled amid sexual assault allegations this spring.

Cephus was charged a year ago with sexually assaulting two women in his apartment in April 2018. University officials expelled him before the spring semester ended, but a jury acquitted Cephus earlier this month.

Chancellor Rebecca Blank allowed him to return to school and rejoin the Badgers on Monday although the athletic department says he can't play in a game until the undisclosed eligibility issues are resolved.

Chryst told reporters Wednesday that Cephus practiced with the team and that Cephus' issues relate to a lack of credits. He declined to elaborate.

------

For more AP college football coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP--Top25

AP-WF-08-21-19 2030GMT