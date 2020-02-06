Wisconsin assistant resigns after racial epithet allegation

The University of Wisconsin says basketball strength and conditioning coach Erik Helland has resigned.

School officials say they were informed last weekend that Helland used a racial epithet in the presence of players as he recounted a story from his days in the NBA. The former Chicago Bulls staffer was placed on leave and did not travel with the Badgers for Wednesday's game at Minnesota. The school says it has no evidence Helland directed racially insensitive language toward any particular player.