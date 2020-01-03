Wisconsin rallies late to upset No. 5 Ohio State 61-57

Nate Reuvers scored 17 points and Wisconsin rallied late to upset No. 5 Ohio State 61-57.

Reuvers' jumper gave the Badgers a 52-51 lead with 1:54 left, and late free throws from Reuvers and D'Mitrik Trice sealed the win.

Ohio State was a 7 1/2-point favorite but lost its second straight game.

The Buckeyes got a terrific performance from Kaleb Wesson, who had 22 points and 13 rebounds.

But Wesson missed a 3-pointer at the 2-minute mark that likely would have kept the Buckeyes in the game.

