Wisconsin tops Baylor to reach NCAA women's volleyball final

Dana Rettke had 17 kills, Molly Haggerty added 14 and Wisconsin beat Baylor 25-27, 25-21, 25-17, 25-19 to advance to the NCAA women's volleyball championship match.

Seeking their first title, the Badgers will face Stanford on Saturday.

Rettke also had eight blocks, and Tiffany Clark added 18 digs for Wisconsin.

The Badgers are 3-0 in national semifinals, also winning in 2000 and 2013 before falling in the finals both times.

Yossiana Pressley led Baylor (29-2) with 25 kills and 16 digs.

