With 21 points, Willis leads Minnesota past Wisconsin 70-52

Payton Willis scored a career-high 21 points on 5-for-7 shooting from 3-point range to lead Minnesota past Wisconsin 70-52.

Daniel Oturu had 17 points and 14 rebounds, Marcus Carr scored 12 points, and Gabe Kalscheur added 11 points for the Gophers. They led the entire game and posted their largest margin of victory over the Badgers in 26 years. Both teams are 6-6 in Big Ten play. Nate Reuvers scored 14 points and Micah Potter had 11 points and 15 rebounds off the bench for the Badgers, who had their worst shooting performance of the season at 28.4 percent.