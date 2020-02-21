With Rodgers at 36, might Packers enter arms race at draft?

The Green Bay Packers are fortunate -- they have a premier quarterback in Aaron Rodgers. But when the team's staff heads to Indianapolis for next week's scouting combine there will be a strong crop of quarterbacks to consider for the draft. Rodgers turned 36 late last season and is coming off a second consecutive subpar season. Then again, the Packers reached the NFC championship game and need a few more pieces to catch up with the San Francisco 49ers. Scout Brian Gutekunst was in the draft room in 2005�when Rodgers was selected while the Packers had Brett Favre. Gutekunst is still around, and he says a good quarterback can never be overlooked. He says: " it's such an important part of what makes this thing go."

