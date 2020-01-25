Yankees Star James Paxton holds pitching clinic

This past season Yankees pitcher James Paxton went went 15-6 in his first season in New York. But far from the Bronx, the standout pitcher makes his off-season home here in Eau Claire.

Yankees pitcher James Paxton held a pitching clinic in Eau Claire

At Turn Two Athletics on Saturday, Paxton held a pitching clinic for high school athletes.

The seven year major league veteran has 23 wins and just 11 losses the past three seasons with the Seattle Mariners and last year the Yankees and enjoys the opportunity to teach the techniques he has learned to become a successful professional player..

"This is awesome, it is a great opportunity for me to come out here and help some kids out, teach them somethings that they haven't thought about, some stuff they will know for sure, but just do what I can to help them progress as pitchers. I did camps when I was and I learned a lot at camps from coaches, I have worked with a lot of great people and I am just looking forward to passing that knowledge on to young pitchers."

Turn Two Athletics Jesse Brockman enjoys having Paxton at the facility.

"Having access to a professional pitcher of any caliber is an amazing experience and to have one at the level of James is fantastic."

